The Kaitāia College choir, Nga Reo o Kaitāia, performing at last week's The Big Sing 2023-NZCF Festival at Auckland Town Hall.

There didn’t appear to be a dry eye at the Auckland Town Hall last week following a Far North college choir’s powerful performance at a major choral festival.

Kaitāia College choir Ngā Reo o Kaitaia were so outstanding at The Big Sing 2023 - New Zealand Choral Federation (NZCF) festival that they received a standing ovation, two awards and a place at the Upper North Island Cadenza in Rotorua in August.

The 2023 event was the choir’s second time at the festival, this year featuring almost 70 secondary school choirs from across Auckland and Northland singing over three days.

Kaitāia College Year 12 student and soprano singer Cariss Strong-Puckett took part in the choir’s debut at last year’s The Big Sing event.

She said it was incredible to perform again and was still on a high.

“I was in tears pretty much since we got off stage, I was so proud of us, it was such a cool feeling,” Strong-Puckett said.

“Compared to last year when we didn’t come out with anything, it felt surreal and almost like a shock when they called out our name.

“And the standing ovation, oh my god, I can’t put into words - coming from a small town, that feeling was just incredible.”

Ngā Reo o Kaitāia choir members (from left): Noah Mcbirney-Warnes, Remy Herbert, Cariss Strong-Puckett, Iosefa Mauri-Itieli Peri-Leigh Samson and Narzayah Rasmussen.

Fellow Ngā Reo o Kaitāia member, Year 13 student and alto singer Remy Herbert said she too felt a sense of pride as the only choir representing the Far North.

She said it had been intimidating performing against the larger schools, but credited their performance to music teacher Dr Opeloge Ah Sam and other adults who’d helped along the way.

“I feel pretty accomplished as I didn’t have a lot of hope going up against some of those Auckland schools who’ve been practicing since last year,” Herbert said.

“It was pretty nerve-racking as we weren’t as technically proficient as some of the other choirs, so it was an honour to get those awards.

“The standing ovation was also amazing, especially when every other choir stood up.”

Ngā Reo o Kaitāia performed three pieces at the festival: popular Crowded House ballad Don’t Dream It’s Over (fused with te reo Māori), RnB classic Wake Up Everybody and hymn Pie Jesu.

For their performance of Don’t Dream It’s Over, the choir received a Gala Performance Award - For the Choir Which Impressed, Delighted and Captivated the Audience and a second trophy for Excellent Performance of an Other Styles’ Work for Wake Up Everybody.

Ah Sam is renowned not only in the Far North but nationally and internationally for his musical ability, particularly in the choral space.

The Kaitāia College Music and Arts teacher said it was an emotionally-charged performance and for some of his students, the trip alone had been a huge moment.

“I love these kids - it’s why I teach and put in the hours with them and all my music teacher friends will know what I mean,” Ah Sam said.

“I do this because I too experienced many years ago various moments in music experiences like this that impacted my life forever.

“I’m forever thankful to the people that impacted my journey along the way in the choral space and who gave me the opportunity to pass these experiences on to my students.”

NZCF chief executive Christine Argyle said this year’s event had seen the number of schools taking part back up to 2019 pre-Covid levels.

Argyle put this down to a conscious effort to make the festival more accessible and inclusive of all students and the wide range of styles they may bring.

Ngā Reo O Kaitaia on the Big Sing 2023 stage at the Auckland Town Hall.

She said it was particularly pleasing to see Kaitāia College travel so far for the event.

“It’s fantastic and the fact their choir came all that way shows the commitment and dedication of the kids and their amazing choir director,” Argyle said.

“Winning that audience award clearly demonstrated the choir sang with real heart.

“Being the best technical choir is one thing, but to move people, that’s what this is all about.”

Unsure if the choir would get the okay to attend the Rotorua Cadenza, Ah Sam said Ngā Reo o Kaitāia was now focused on their trip to Samoa to take part in the Pacific Island nation’s most anticipated annual event, the Teuila Festival.

According to Samoa Travel, the annual September festival was all about celebrating Samoan and Polynesian culture, with cuisine displays, traditional dance performances, canoe racing and more.

Ah Sam, who has whakapapa to Samoa, said it was important to show his students the importance of connecting to your culture, which he believed made a person strong and confident.

“I’ve always felt your identity is an important thing to be aware of and our result in The Big Sing speaks to that,” Ah Sam said.

“Our repertoire was different to any of the other groups and for me, rather than trying to fit something, it’s important to be confident in whoever you are because that’s what makes you stand out.

“For us that’s what’s worked and in Samoa they’ll see how strong the youth are in their culture and that knowing their own identity is something to be proud of.”