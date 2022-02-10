Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Q&A: Tai Tokerau hauora lead Dr Clair Mills says changes to booster rollout improves Covid protection for Māori

6 minutes to read
Dr Clair Mills talks about the booster vaccine after returning to Northland following work around the world for Doctors Without Borders. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dr Clair Mills talks about the booster vaccine after returning to Northland following work around the world for Doctors Without Borders. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

As the Omicron outbreak is gaining momentum, the Government has further shortened the period between the second Covid-19 vaccine dose and the booster jab from four to three months (93 days). Just in December, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.