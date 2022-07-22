Socialising with others helps with a healthier mindset and creates a positive attitude. Photo / 123rf

OPINION





Humans are continually subjected to life's experiences.

We can label them whatever we want, accept them as good or bad, but we can't escape them.

They are the platform that our consciousness uses to evolve and grow. As we evolve, we become more intelligent and wiser, creating a more awake and aware human.

Thankfully much of this awareness is now centered on the needs of our bodies. We've woken up to the obvious that, without a body, existence is impossible; we understand the powerful role that nutrition and exercise play in keeping us healthy and alive.

But there is another enemy among us, more silent and yet deadly. One that is only imagined. Yet the damage it does to our body is every bit as real as the carnage from a cancerous tumour or the damage a clogged artery does to our hearts.

This silent, imagined villain is stress. Stress is our bodily response to a perceived threat - one that may or may not be real. Sadly, it has the potential to not only harm us but can literally cause us to fall over dead.

From an evolutionary point of view, stress responses were advantageous to develop. They were clear signs or warnings that we were in physical danger.

When presented with imminent danger, such as an animal eyeing us for dinner, we instinctively learned to fall back on and rely on this "fight or flight" response.



At a moment's notice, the adrenal glands went into action, pumping out the adrenaline hormone and allowing us access to a reservoir of energy that we use to fight our way through to safety. At the same time our adrenaline hormone came into play (and still does), our body produced another hormone called cortisol.

This hormone recoups the energy we've spent in "fight or flight" by ramping up our appetite for high-calorie foods.

Although modern lifestyles do not expose us to as many physical, life-threatening scenarios as our ancestors dealt with, it creates another avenue even more dangerous. Modern living subjects us to a continuous bombardment of imagined threats that keep the hormone cortisol flowing around the clock.

Cortisol is not our friend. In addition to making us feel like crap, cortisol stimulates the uptake of fat in the cells of the abdominal region. Not a healthy situation to find ourselves in.

Furthermore, stress literally speeds up the thickening of plaque deposits on artery walls, putting us directly in the path of a fatal coronary challenge when we least expect it.

It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out this health and happiness equation. If we want to live life in peace, joy and contentment, if we want longevity of happy years, we must reduce the levels of stress in our lives.

Here are a few tips to actively help anyone reduce their level of stress.

Increase social engagement

We don't need to become social butterflies, but we do need a certain amount of socialisation. The mere act of sharing our daily woes with others helps bring our personal troubles down to size.

This allows us to put them into perspective. We quickly realise we are not the only person dealing with crazy situations and demanding people. Socialising with others births a healthier mindset and creates a positive attitude, helping us feel a lot better about our lot in life.

There are numerous support groups created for that very reason. They are there to help and lift others by being there and listening. Socialising also offers the opportunity to be the "listener" for others.

The smile we offer others may be just the touch needed. Engage in more physical activity. Not surprisingly, exercise comes into play. Adding moderately intense physical activity to our life is a great way to lower the level of cortisol circulating in our body and decrease stress.

Watch YouTube videos or get involved in shows that make you laugh

It is very difficult to laugh and be stressed out at the same time. Laugh a lot, you'll feel better.

Get more sleep

Life's molehills can become mountains of intolerable stress when our body lacks sleep. If you are sleep deprived, look for ways to get to bed earlier. A great night of sleep makes a world of difference to our energy levels and our outlook on life.

Eat better

It may sound strange to hear nutrition mentioned when it comes to stress reduction, however, what we eat matters. One of the primary consequences of high stress is that the body prioritises the production of cortisol over the synthesis of other important hormones that are required for the body to properly regulate itself. It develops unhealthy cravings for "comfort food".

Unfortunately, these comfort foods are rich in simple carbohydrates that flood the brain with serotonin shortly after ingestion. They may feel good in the moment, but the reality is, they are some of the worst foods we can eat because they are fat-storing foods. The result is belly fat accumulation and worsening health issues.

"Stress is not the result of what happens in our lives, it comes from our thoughts about what's going on." Remember what we see and feel as stress now will likely be turned into laughter within a year or less.

Say no to negative thinking and stand your ground when the going gets tough.

It's time to change all "stressed" situations into "blessed" situations.

Embrace the moment and choose positive thoughts over any other type. Take deep conscious breaths and learn to "think with your heart and love with your mind".

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness