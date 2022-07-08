The gym helps expand our somewhat frozen-in-time social environment that revolves around the same activities and circle of friends daily.

The gym helps expand our somewhat frozen-in-time social environment that revolves around the same activities and circle of friends daily.

Repeating the same fitness videos over and over, running on the same treadmill or lifting light weights staring at a TV screen or monitor gets old. And old gets stale. For good reason. Living in the past, is well, you know, boring.

The room is the same, the treadmill hasn't changed, and the video is a repeat.

All past experiences. Nothing new to stimulate the senses. That's why many people choose to do their aerobics, like running, bicycling or swimming outdoors (weather permitting!) where the scenery changes.

But what about muscle and bone strength and joint health via weightlifting or resistance of some sort? How and where does this discipline best fit in?

Gyms are the answer. Offering everything needed for a vast variety of aerobic and strength training workouts, they are equipped to support all types of health and fitness goals.

Although weight loss motivates many to the gym, after reaching their goal, their gym journey takes on a new dimension.

The gym, once viewed through the narrow lens of weight loss, is now seen as an amusement park of "feel-good" returns. It not only helps to remove excess pounds, but it builds and develops mental and physical strength.

Self-respect, self-confidence and self-discipline all benefit and enjoy new levels of empowerment and expression.

The idea that gyms are costly needs serious review because the opposite is closer to the truth.

Gym memberships are empowered to work our whole being. Emotional and social needs are addressed via classes (many gyms include yoga and meditation classes as well) and new friendships; aerobic-based, heart-thumping exercises are many via machines and classes; and strength training devotees have access to free weights, with a variety of resistance machines, classes and tools at their disposal. Some gyms offer even spas, pools, saunas, massages and 24-hour access.

Benefits of gym memberships are many:

A gym membership holds within it the opportunity to connect with others of like mind or those with similar goals. It helps expand our somewhat frozen-in-time social environment that revolves around the same activities and circle of friends daily.

You just don't get the same feelings and interaction responding to a home video. And because you share similar goals, gym friends can also become great workout partners and motivators!

Losing weight or getting fit was never so much fun. Free weights, machines and resistance tools are all close at hand and waiting for the next challenge. Photo / 123rf

A disease-free life, one void of aches and pains – The body responds when it is physically challenged. Hormones are released that tackle pain, slam the door on disease, and boost the immune system. With strengthened core muscles and corrected posture, many aches and pains (such as back pain) are eliminated.

Weight-loss – Calories are burned when we work out. If diet supports the workout, excess pounds will be lost. And the best part – strength training keeps our metabolic, calorie-burning motor running long after the exercise itself is over. So, even after arriving home and sitting for lunch, our metabolic motor is still revved, and calories are still "feeling the burn!"

Sharp, alert mind and feel-good endorphins – When we exercise, increased oxygen levels hit the brain, improving overall brain power and memory. Physical activity also pumps up neurotransmitters like endorphins, triggering positive feelings. With so much positivity and assertiveness flowing, the negative attitude of "I can't" is soon replaced with the positive version - "I can."

Increased energy levels – Envy the energy of a five-year-old? Improving lung capacity is key. A proper workout can maximise lung capacity, pump more oxygen into the bloodstream and the brain, and boost energy production.

So, all that huffing and puffing in the gym pays off in the end.

Access to a variety of tools – Losing weight or getting fit was never so much fun. Free weights, machines and resistance tools are all close at hand and waiting for the next challenge. Boredom, a real motivation killer, becomes a thing of the past.

Strengthened motivation and commitment – The No.1 weak spot when it comes to working out at home, is focus. There are just too many distractions that open the door to excuses. Excuses weaken and destroy commitment. When it comes to keeping motivation high and commitment on track, constant distraction spells disaster in any one's book.

Just stepping into the gym makes a positive statement that helps seal our mental determination to achieve. Marking calendar days and times with "gym dates" puts them at the same level of importance as other appointments, further strengthening our commitment and motivation to stay the course.

Decreased anxiety, lowered stress levels and deeper sleep – All the result of working our muscles, joints and bones and kicking in the appropriate hormones of peace, happiness, fulfilment and contentment (dopamine, endorphins, oxytocin and serotonin) while keeping our bloodstream free of excess stress responders and energy thieves such as cortisol.

When stress levels are lowered and we're tired from physical activity, deep, satisfying sleep comes on much easier.

When it comes to health and fitness, it's hard to dismiss the variety of expertise and a broad spectrum of resources and benefits gyms offer. They are a one-stop shop empowered to cater to our spiritual, emotional, mental and physical wellbeing. Our hearts get a workout (yep, the heart is a muscle that gains strength), our brains get stimulated, depression takes a hike, and our muscles, bones and joints get toned, fit and strong. Blood pressure is lowered while posture and attitude both improve.

In the end, when it comes to monitoring, improving and protecting our health and fitness, gyms offer the best ROI/return on investment, the perfect preventive medicine or healing solution. They support and nurture good physical health (strong bones, joints and muscles), keep us cognitively sharp and mentally alert and with consistent effort on our part, and reward us with vitality and healthy longevity.

The truth is gyms add "years to our life" and "life to our years". They don't make us sweat. They make us sparkle.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness