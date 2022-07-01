Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Essential nutrients, what they are and why you need them

6 minutes to read
Saturated fats are found in whole-dairy products/butter, red meat and other high-fat animal sources. Although not "bad," they should be consumed sparingly. Photo / 123rf

Saturated fats are found in whole-dairy products/butter, red meat and other high-fat animal sources. Although not "bad," they should be consumed sparingly. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

The word "diet" conjures up negative memories and emotions for many of us. Hunger pangs, unhappiness, hard work, and the thought of limiting or losing entirely favourite food choices are just a few of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei