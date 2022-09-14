Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News with Sandy Myhre: Mountain Bike Park to host teams event; Springbank School's Market Day returns and more

Northern Advocate
By Sandy Myhre
7 mins to read
Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is to host a team relay event in December called Mahi Tahi. Photo / North Base

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is to host a team relay event in December called Mahi Tahi. Photo / North Base

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park to hold relay race

The first-ever event to be held at the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park will take place on December 10, 2022.

Christened the 'Waitangi Mahi Tahi Eight-Hour Team Relay'

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei