Bay News: Live archaeology in Kerikeri, playcentre gets an artistic makeover

Jo Lynch, recently appointed as Chief Executive of the R. Tucker Thompson Sailing Trust

Bay of Islands apprentice wins building challenge

Building apprentice Quinn Kusanic has won the Bay of Islands New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge for 2022. The 18-year-old beat three other apprentices to take the title early this month.

Quinn Kusanic, winner of the Bay of Islands New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge for 2022.

They were given just eight hours to build a park bench following specific design plans and meeting minimum safety standards. A panel of expert judges looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly while the builders worked against the clock.

The park benches built by the Bay of Islands apprentices are being auctioned on TradeMe with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society of New Zealand. Auction winners will also receive a $75 Resene gift voucher. Links to the auction will be posted on NZCB's website.

As well as winning the title of regional champion, Quinn also won a $500 ITM voucher and earned a place in the national final representing the Bay of Islands. He will compete at the NZCB Annual Conference in Hamilton in November against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

He is doing his building apprenticeship at Rockstead Construction Limited in Kerikeri.

All competitors in the NZCB Bay of Islands Challenge. From left Quinn Kusanic, Bo MacCarthy, Bailey Williams, Chris Smith

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager, Nick Matthews, said there had been a record uptake of building apprenticeships in recent years.

"These events are a great opportunity to give the community an inside look at building apprenticeship training and what it takes to be successful in the trade, " he said.

Live archaeology in Kerikeri

A one-off holiday event is being held in Kerikeri as part of a series of activities around the country for New Zealand Archaeology Week, April 23 to May 1.

It's a live archaeological experience at Quinces Landing, Wharau Rd on the Kerikeri Inlet and open to all school-aged children. Heritage New Zealand staff will use an existing archaeological stone fish trap to demonstrate how Māori and later Pākehā, used the trap to catch fish.

Live archaeology for kids. Learning how fish traps were used by Maori and, later, Pakeha.

"Children and young people will be able to learn about how fish traps were used, as well as skills like flaking obsidian into cutting tools to scale and cut fish," said Heritage New Zealand's Northland manager, Bill Edwards.

"They'll also see how the fish trap is still an effective tool for catching fish."

Participants will be limited to 60, and children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Old clothes, suitable shoes (rock hoppers or gumboots) and sunscreen will be needed on the day. Masks must be worn.

The event is free but bookings are essential. Contact Heritage New Zealand's Northland office on (09) 407 0471 or email: bedwards@heritage.org.nz

Where: The fish trap along Wharau Rd, Kerikeri Inlet (watch for signs).

R Tucker Thompson Trust appoints new chief executive

The R Tucker Thompson Sailing Trust, which runs the gaff-rigged schooner R. Tucker Thompson out of Opua, has appointed Jo Lynch as their new chief executive.

Jo Lynch, recently appointed as Chief Executive of the R. Tucker Thompson Sailing Trust

She has come from the snow to the sea. Her previous roles include business manager for Snow Sports NZ, general manager of Snow Farm, New Zealand's only cross-country ski resort and as senior manager at Treble Cone ski resort.

She has worked directly with youth as a volunteer crew member for the Spirit of Adventure Trust and has led high school groups on international travel expeditions.

Jo is of Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whātua and European descent. She remembers watching the launch of the R. Tucker Thompson from the beach in Mangawhai in 1985. She said times are challenging for the trust.

"The pandemic has had a significant effect on local tourism and a key part of my role will be implementing post-Covid-19 strategies and ensuring the financial stability of the trust."

Russell Playcentre gets an artistic makeover

Lily Hulse (left) and Evie Trotter, the two Springbank School artists who designed and decorated the Russell Playcentre walls.

Evie Trotter and Lilly Hulse are Year 9 students at Springbank School. They are "passionate about art" according to their teacher, Michelle Chapman, and they attend classes for one hour twice a week.

They spotted a call from Russell Playcentre on Facebook for artists to help design and paint some of their rooms. They put their hand up and were accepted and decided to do it as part of their Social Enterprise Class project, where students go out into the community.

They first visited the playcentre to draw various designs.

"We sketched it all out beforehand so we had a pretty good idea what we wanted. We did six or seven sketches and then chose our favourites and then came to the playcentre to paint," says Lilly.

One of the Russell Playcentre walls painted by Lily Hulse and Evie Trotter.

They had to work on the weekend because during the week they are at school and the children are at the playcentre. They worked on three consecutive Sundays and while most of it was straightforward, there were fraught moments.

"We had to stand on the toilets to get one wall done and the toilets are really little," said Evie.

One of the Russell Playcentre walls painted by Lily Hulse and Evie Trotter.

Bunnings, Placemakers and Kerikeri Colour Centre who provided the paint and brushes. The result has created a lot of comment on Facebook.

"We are so grateful and feel so lucky to have these beautiful pictures for the children, I'm sure you agree they look like professional pictures. These girls sure have a bright future," was just one of the comments.

The girls are self-effacing about their achievements. They said they wanted to give a big "shout out" to Clair McEntergart, a playcentre mother and physiotherapist who came along to help.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park well supported

An analysis of the ride numbers at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park has revealed steady growth in the past three years, despite Covid and lockdowns.

There were 21,000 rides in 2019, 22.000 in 2020 and just over 23,000 last year. It's mostly Northlanders who are riding and the hope is there will be a return of visitors from outside of Northland in the coming months and year.

Ryan Lovett operates the digger at Pakonga as it undergoes a rebuild at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park.

The past year has seen several developments thanks to the NZ Lotteries Grant Board and Ventia Puketona Quarry. All the up-hill trails have been surfaced which provide all-weather riding. Ventia also completed the new seal on the park driveway.

Bayly Rd, which provides access to the park, has been sealed the full length thanks to Far North District Council and the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Pakonga, which has been described as the "hero jump track" is being rebuilt.