Northern Advocate

New dolphin rules making a difference in Bay of Islands - DoC

6 minutes to read
DoC staff stop a boat alleged to have breached Bay of Islands Marine Mammal Sanctuary regulations just off Russell’s Tapeka Pt by exceeding the maximum safe zone speed and failing to stop within 300m of marine mammals. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

More than 400 boaties have been stopped by marine rangers, with 11 potentially facing fines or prosecution for breaching new dolphin protection rules in the Bay of Islands.

According to data supplied under the Official

