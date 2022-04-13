Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Bay News with Sandy Myhre: Aroha String Quartet performing, comedy fest and jobs for nature

6 minutes to read
The Aroha String Quartet - Robert Ibell, Haihong Liu, Anne Loeser, Rachel Vernon and Zhongxian Jin.

Rare chance to hear Quintet live

A rare opportunity has cropped up to hear the Aroha String Quartet with Rachel Vernon on clarinet live at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on April 20.

They will be presenting

