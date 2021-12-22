Bay News: Safety concerns close boardwalk, rubbish barge back for boaties

The boardwalk and bridge located south of Te Haumi Beach near the entrance to the Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park has been closed due to safety concerns.

Safety concerns force boardwalk closure

The coastal walk forms part of the Te Araroa Trail that links Cape Reinga to Bluff and the boardwalk structure begins a section of the coastal track that links to English Bay and spans a tidal inlet and mangroves.

An engineer's report found the support piles had been seriously weakened by rot and marine worms and confirmed the structure could collapse under weight.

Andy Finch, Far North District Council's general manager infrastructure and asset management, says the closure affects a very small part of the coastal track but the timing is unfortunate with the holiday season about to start.

"The risk of the structure collapsing is high, especially with more people likely to be using the track in coming weeks."

He says there is no viable temporary fix for the piles, which means the boardwalk and bridge will likely remain closed for some months. Signs explaining the closure and advising of alternative routes will be posted as soon as possible in the New Year.

"There are several alternative access points to the track that walkers can use to complete the Ōpua leg of the trail, for example from English Bay Road."

Finch says the Ōpua-Paihia track is prone to subsidence and storm damage and the Council is planning to upgrade its entire length next year.

Meanwhile, a walking track in Kerikeri that accesses Charlie's Rock waterfall is also closed due to recent storm damage. The waterfall is a popular swimming spot for Kerikeri locals and Mr Finch says permanent repairs to the track will be made early in 2022.

Rubbish barge back for boaties

The popular mobile summer rubbish barge service will be back on the water in the Bay of Islands this summer.

The staffed barge is a familiar sight in the Bay during the summer holiday season. It is a joint venture between the Northland Regional and Far North District Councils, the Department of Conservation and contractors Waste Management.

It offers a service for both local and visiting boaties. The barge service will begin summer operations Wednesday, December 29, and will run again Friday, December 31.

After then, the weather-dependent service will generally operate on Mondays and Fridays until Friday, January 28. On operational days it will visit Urupukapuka Island campsites from 9am to 10am before mooring close to the south-eastern end of Moturua Island from 10.30am to 1pm (hours will reduce as demand drops off towards the end of January).

A flat $7 fee per rubbish bag applies, regardless of whether pre-paid or plain bags are used. Extra-large bags will incur an additional charge. Recyclables are accepted with the cost depending on quantity and cleanliness.

Russell Wharf waharoa taking shape

Digging has commenced around Russell Wharf that will eventually see a waharoa (gateway) installed at the entrance.

A steel cage was inserted during the week and the frames for the foundation of the waharoa were installed. The first layer of concrete was poured, and the bolt bed placed so in due course the structure that will support the waharoa can be connected.

The rocks that form the road edge are part of a small surround garden that will provide some protection for when the carving will be in place. The support probes that hold up the waharoa will be visible, waiting for the installation of the carvings prior to the blessing and unveiling at pre-dawn on February 5, 2022.

The commissioned carvings, the waharoa and the wero (outer guard) have been completed by Tony Makiha from Mystix Studio in Paihia whose iwi affiliation is Te Mahurehure from the Hokianga.

The installation project is being managed by the Russell Kororāreka Community Wharf Trust, the concrete and steel work is headed by Perry Baker and his team with help from Barry Heath and Erle Williams from the Trust with assistance from Ross Blackman and other volunteers.

Speaking on behalf of the Haratu-Kororāreka Marae, Burton Shipley said they are thankful the early diggings did not expose any archaeological material "so we have been able to progress with confidence."

Urupukapuka Island over summer

Last summer's FNDC Island Library was a hit. So it's back. From late this month until mid-February 2022 a mix of books will be available from the library trolley.

In addition, the Otehei Bay Conservation Centre, run by the Department of Conservation, will be open all day every day from late this month until Easter 2022.

The Conservation Centre has information on DoC's walks and campgrounds and about the biosecurity measures in place to keep the island and others in the Bay free of rats, mice, Argentine ants, plague skinks and stoats.

The Conservation Centre also has information on The Marine Mammal Sanctuary, Te Pēwhairangi (Bay of Islands), that protects the bottlenose dolphins.

No one is allowed in the water within 300 metres of a marine mammal, no vehicle can approach within 300 metres of marine mammals and you must travel at five knots or less at all times while within the marine mammal safe zones.

New exhibition at Museum of Waitangi

A new exhibition is opening at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi. Called Ngā Hau Ngakau (Breath of Mine) it features paintings, intricately carved taonga puoro and music woven together.

The exhibition is a collaborative installation between painter Robin Slow, master carver Brian Flintoff and musician Bob Bickerton. It presents 36 paintings, 34 carvings and sound that creates evocative imagery and other-worldly soundscapes.

The ideas are born of harmony, memory and storytelling and are supported with waiata sung by Ariana Tikao and Holly Weir-Tikao who are accompanied on taonga puoro (traditional musical instruments) by Solomon Rahui and Bob Bickerton.

Ngā Hau Ngākau closes on February 13, 2022.

Community Volunteer Honoured

The 2021 Paihia Community Volunteer of the Year award has gone to Kath Williams for her extraordinary dedication in running the Op Shop.

Back in 2011, the Paihia Community Trust ran a workshop with more than 70 locals attending. It was designed to earmark projects the community could become involved with. One of those projects put forward was an Op Shop and Kath Williams took on the role of implementing the shop and ensuring it was run properly.

In a few short months the Op Shop had raised $45,000. Now it has been running for 10 years and is the biggest contributor to the Paihia Business Community coffers, even in these Covid times.

The location of the shop has moved twice in the past decade and is now in its own facility, costing the Community Trust a fraction of the expense when the shop was a tenant in a building owned by someone else.

Kath continues to manage the shop as a volunteer and has built up a team of other volunteers.

