Bay News: Latest news from the wider Bay of Islands

Water cascading over the road near Otiria will soon be a thing of the past when a new bridge and spillway are built starting April next year.

Green light for flood works

A $5.1 million project to better protect against damaging flooding in and around Otiria and Moerewa could be underway within months, after more than 40 affected landowners recently gave their blessing to a proposed new Pokapu Rd bridge and an associated spillway.

Construction of the bridge could begin in April next year. The bridge, which will have three 20-metre spans, will replace an existing smaller structure. The spillway is likely to begin in about a year's time, in late 2022. The spillway will skim the flood flow from the Otiria Stream and restore natural flow towards the Waiharakeke Stream.

The five-year-old working group noted that in heavy rain the Otiria and Waiharakeke Streams flood at Otiria and Moerewa because their natural flows are affected by roading and railroads in the area. In a big flood, about 80 per cent of the water from the Otiria Stream spills over nearby land, as does 70 per cent of the Waiharakeke Stream.

Working group member Pamela-Anne Ngohe-Simon gave the information that construction would commence to Otiria Rugby Club. She said it was the news members had been hoping for.

The front cover of the 2022 Firefighter's calendar which features Phil Shaw from Waiuku in Auckland and Grace Kowalewski from Ohaeawai Primary School in the Far North.

Firefighters collect for a cause

In recent days, in Kerikeri or Kawakawa or Kaikohe, you can find Tony "Scottie" Scott pedalling his wares in the main street.

The wares in this case are calendars featuring firefighters and children. The children are recommended by the Child Cancer Foundation, which is the primary beneficiary of the sale of the calendars.

The firefighter's calendar has been around for 31 years. Previously it featured beefcake images of firemen and firewomen but in the last five years it has featured children with cancer and firefighters.

"The firefighters have a close affiliation with the children and many become friends," said Scottie.

He is production manager for the calendars, and over the years the calendars have raised more than $1 million. He is also the Chief Fire Officer at the Kaikohe Rural Unit, although he doubles in Auckland as well. He's in the north for four days a week before heading back to Auckland for four days.

This year's calendar features on the front cover Phil Shaw, a firefighter with the Waiuku unit in Auckland, and Grace Kowalewski, from Ohaeawai Primary School. Grace has had brain surgery for cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. The calendars are also sold online. www.nzfirecal.co.nz

A Far North Holdings Limited worker replaces some of the wooden piles that had broken off below the high tide mark at Kohukohu wharf.

Dangerous wharf piles replaced at Kohukohu

Decaying and broken wooden piles at Kohukohu wharf were replaced two weeks ago by Far North Holdings.

A member of the community, who used to work for the Council, notified Far North District Council of what was considered a safety issue. Last month, FNHL attached a warning sign to one of the broken poles to alert swimmers.

Contractors have now replaced all poles between the pontoon and wharf.

At least two wooden piles had broken off below the high tide line, making them invisible and making them a danger to wharf users, especially swimmers using the wharf's floating pontoon.

The R Tucker Thompson Trust has just completed the Youth Sailing Programme with 204 trainees on board for 119 days at sea.

R Tucker Thompson wraps Youth Voyages

The R Tucker Thompson, the gaff-rigged schooner that has its base at Opua Wharf, has just completed the winter Youth Sailing Programme.

They did 17 youth voyages in total with 204 trainees on board and 119 days out at sea. Of the trainees the majority were Māori, 39 per cent were New Zealand European and two per cent were Pasifika. Female trainees outnumbered males 113 to 108.

The majority of trainees were from the Far North region (56%) then Whangarei (23%) and Kaipara (11%) with one per cent coming from elsewhere.

The Youth Sailing Programme is jointly managed by Sophie Camplin and Pauline Moretti. The R Tucker Thompson has now resumed day sailing, which will continue over summer to Easter 2022. The ship is available for charter or school sailings.

www.tucker.co.nz

The Awanui River, here as it enters Kaitaia, is in good shape to provide water for the area this summer, just like the FNDC's other water supplies following a wet spring.

All FNDC water sources in good shape

All Council water sources are in a healthy state as the district heads into the holiday period. However, customers are being encouraged to use water sensibly over the summer months.

Above-average rainfall during spring has put the Far North in a good position and normal rainfall is expected over the next four weeks, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA). Significantly, soil moisture levels in Northland are above normal for this time of year. While some dry weather is predicted over the next four weeks, it will not be abnormally dry and will be punctuated by normal levels of rainfall.

Andy Finch, General Manager – Infrastructure and Asset Management, says rainfall experienced during spring has had a beneficial effect on river flows and other Council water sources.

"Groundwater levels in the Kaikohe bore are the highest they have been for the last couple of years, while flows in Kaitāia's main water source, the Awanui River, are also looking good. Kerikeri water sources are also faring better than this time last year."

He said that Petaka Stream, which supplies the Ōmanaia and Rāwene water scheme, is the Council's smallest stream and most fragile water source. It is often one of the first to cause concern, but this too is currently looking good.

While river flows are starting to decrease, which is to be expected at this time of year, the Council's Water Shortage Management Committee is not recommending water restrictions before Christmas. The committee will review the state of Far North's water sources again on January 12.

Finch said an influx of visitors is expected over the summer months, so it is important that everyone continues to use water sensibly and visitors are advised to do the same.

"This will help our water sources remain at healthy levels throughout summer and avoid the need for water restrictions."

Over the Christmas holiday period, Far North Waters will monitor water levels, demands on water sources, and bulk water use closely.