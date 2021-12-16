How the Grinch didn't steal Northland's Christmas

Children from The Ridge Childcare in Kerikeri and head teacher April Turner check out the Grinch that tried - but failed - to steal Northlanders' Christmas. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Grinch tried his hardest but he hasn't quite managed to steal Northlanders' Christmas.

Now, as punishment, he's been forced to stand next to a busy road to make sure no one forgets it's the festive season.

The 9m-high inflatable Grinch appeared on Friday morning at the corner of Kerikeri Rd and Ranui Ave where he'll stay — weather permitting — daily until Christmas.

He's part of the alternative Christmas organised by community group Our Kerikeri to replace the parade and street party cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Jackie Sanders, a concert promoter who's helping Our Kerikeri's team of volunteers, said the Grinch was an obvious choice.

''We just felt it was appropriate given that everything's conspired against us to steal Christmas, but didn't quite succeed.''

Other plans for injecting Christmas spirit into the Bay of Islands town include a carol convoy touring the town most evenings from 7-9pm.

They will start in Riverview on Saturday followed by the Hone Heke Rd area on Sunday.

Santa will be putting in virtual appearances at his grotto at Feast on Homestead Rd from December 20-24, and the town centre has been decorated with giant baubles, a snow globe and 90 pallet trees made by Men's Shed members.

There was also a Christmas lights trail with a map at www.kerikeriourtown.co.nz/christmas-2021.

Sanders said businesses that had originally agreed to sponsor the parade had allowed the funds to be used to decorate the town instead.

Our Kerikeri committee members Nola Blainey and Annika Dickey deserved ''a huge pat on the back'' for making sure nothing — not even a Grinch or a global pandemic — could steal Christmas, she said.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas was originally a book by Dr Seuss, telling the story of a grumpy, solitary creature who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing gifts and decorations. It was later made into a movie.

In 2019, when the newly formed Our Kerikeri surveyed residents about changes they wanted to see in the town, a common response was that Kerikeri needed to do more to embrace Christmas.