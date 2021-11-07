Christmas in Northland not cancelled, with series of festive events planned

The council's Christmas Festival is set to bring live music, festive displays and Santa himself into Whangārei. Photo / John Stone

While most large-scale Christmas parades have been cancelled in Northland due to Covid alert level uncertainties, there will still be plenty of festive events.

A festival of Christmas events including a festive movie, train rides, Christmas lights, live music and Santa in the City are planned to bring cheer to Whangārei.

And the Far North also has plenty of yuletide activities planned.

Instead of the large-scale Christmas event of the past at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei District Council's venues and events team have opted to hold a range of smaller Christmas events between November 27 and December 24 this year.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who has a Christmas-themed public event happening and would like to be included in the line-up," said WDC venues and events manager Carina de Graaf.

"Our team is keen to capitalise on what is already happening in the district build on the sense of celebration that comes at this time of year, and to keep our community safe."

De Graaf and her team will be showing the movie Polar Express on the big screen on Saturday, December 11, at Semenoff Stadium – costumes are encouraged.

"Come dressed in your favourite Christmas-themed clothes and enjoy an evening screening of the classic movie outdoors. Picnics are welcome but make sure you check Semenoff stadium's terms and conditions, as some items are not allowed," de Graaf said.

"The next day (December 12) people can have fun at the Choo-choo Train Rides at Kiwi North riding on decorated carriages, meeting Santa and taking photos. We encourage people to dress up for this one too," she said.

For walkers, joggers, strollers and wheelers the Bright Lights in the City evenings offer the opportunity to follow a walking light trail around the city centre and along the Hātea Loop, spotting bursts of colour of light on December 10-12 and December 17-19.

"December 12 and 19 will feature Sunday Sounds opposite Mokaba at the Town Basin on the raised platform. Live musicians A2Stix and EzySol will keep you entertained while you relax at any of the cafes or take a casual stroll past.

"For those true Santa fans among us, Saturday, December 18, will bring a chance to meet him in person at Cameron St between 10am-1pm."

De Graaf said the ever-changing nature of events and guidelines meant there could be changes along the way.

"Keep an eye out for our publicity around these events including times, dates and places on Facebook, our website wdc.govt.nz or Eventfinda and in the papers in the days leading up to the events.

"Christmas is definitely not cancelled in Whangārei - it's going to be lots of fun."

Kaitaia's Shine On Christmas Parade and Concert, normally held on the first Saturday of December, has also been cancelled.

Organisers from Shine on Kaitaia said they were working with the Kaitaia Business Association to ensure there would be some Christmas events that day instead.

The normal kaupapa was that there would be family photos with Santa at the morning market in the old Warehouse car park, followed by a parade and then a concert.

Details of the events to replace the annual parade and concert were still being worked through and will be put on the Shine On Kaitaia Facebook page once finalised.

''We'll definitely have events, and we'll find a way to make the Santa photos work, but anything we do will be done to fit in with whatever alert level restrictions are in place at the time.''

Paihia's Christmas parade has also been cancelled due to concerns that organisers won't be able to meet new Covid rules for large events.

The seaside town's parade is famous for its extravagant floats and intense competition but all is not lost — a replacement event will ensure townsfolk can still show off their Christmas creativity.

Business Association chairman Charles Parker said instead of building floats, teams would be invited to create static displays for display around the town centre from 3pm on Friday, December 5, until the following Monday.

The displays would be judged in the same way as parade floats.

''It's a way of bringing Christmas cheer without bringing people together all at once,'' he said.

Kaikohe's Christmas parade will also be replaced by static events, while community group Our Kerikeri — which has taken over the job of organising the town's Christmas festivities from Kerikeri Lions Club — is working on Covid-safe alternatives to the town's parade and festival.

Dargaville's Christmas Parade, planned for November 27, has also been cancelled.