The only surviving Christmas Parade of Northland boosts vaccination

Hana Kōkō managed to sneak into the red light system of Northland at the only surviving Christmas parade in the region this year.
Fun tamariki and rangatahi activities, from 10-pin bowling, fishing for a drink, giant chess to rangatahi endurance tests, Christmas floats, wheelbarrow races, a pie-eating competition and other events brought the community of Moerewa to celebrate a festive time together on Saturday.
To top it off with some icing, Hana Kōkō (Santa Claus) too brought with him the magic of Christmas and endless lollies for the kids' party on a horse cart - well, reindeer are too busy at this time of year.
At least 300 people attended the Christmas parade this year, organised by project manager Wuki Beazley and finance manager Pamela-Anne Simon.
Simon said they also managed to smuggle in a Ngāti Hine-led vaccination clinic to boost the lagging vaccination rate in Northland.
"We tried to vaccinate people in a different way; instead of trying to exclude them, we warmed them around the idea of getting vaccinated down at the event.
"It is more about making them feel included and not excluded."
Simon felt relieved to finally have something where everyone from the community could come together and celebrate as one, "instead of being divided".
They were able to vaccinate around 35 people at the parade, including many first doses.
The organisers acknowledged everyone who contributed, sponsored, provided their time and efforts to the awesome kaupapa, said Simon.
"Without the support of our local businesses and organisations, Moerewa Christian Fellowship, He Iwi Kotati Tatou Trust, Ngati Hine Health Trust, Te Toa Awhi Mai Moerewa, Moerewa Affco Ltd, Moerewa Mac Meats, Moerewa Four Square, Te Puna Aroha, Manaaki Moerewa, Taumatamakuku Community Residents Representatives Committee, our local MP Willow-Jean Prime, Otiria Rugby Club, Rugby for Life, Ngawati Quality Meats and many more that supported."
Simon also appreciated local Moerewa Fish and Chips owner Tiki Pedro for his tireless mahi to feed the whanau with the "biggest scoop of chips, best value and biggest awhi".
Pedro was awarded a certificate and food hamper sponsored by the Moerewa community.