Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News with Sandy Myhre: Footbridge work; 50 years' service and flood mitigation work

7 minutes to read
The volunteer bridge builders of Paihia. Foreground Don Rushworth, background from left Tom Dawson, Mike Sullivan, Gary Ardern and Roger Toplis.

The volunteer bridge builders of Paihia. Foreground Don Rushworth, background from left Tom Dawson, Mike Sullivan, Gary Ardern and Roger Toplis.

Northern Advocate

Paihia school footbridge gets a makeover

The small footbridge behind the St John's Ambulance station on Williams Rd that leads to Paihia school has been refurbished by a team of volunteers from the Rotary Club

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.