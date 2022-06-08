Bay News: Kerikeri lodge wins travel award, Bay of Islands sailing week, golf pro headed to South Africa

Guests from Vanuatu at Hone Heke Flashpackers making use of the kitchen facilities. The lodge has won a Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2021.

Local lodge wins Trip Advisor Award

Hone Heke Flashpackers has been awarded the 2021 Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award for Speciality Lodging in Kerikeri. The award celebrates businesses that have received good traveller reviews over the past 12 months.

Victoria Howells, who is part-owner with her husband David, said riding out the global pandemic in the tourism industry has certainly been tough.

"We provided good service to our guests throughout and remained true to our standards, goals and product, and to be recognised for this again this year is humbling."

The lodge won the award last year as well and has consistently received a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Hone Heke Flashpackers twice won the Customer Choice Award in the Northland Business Excellence Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Kanika Soni, the chief commercial officer at Trip Advisor, told the lodge owners that ranking among the Travellers' Choice winners is tough, but Hone Heke Flashpackers had adapted "brilliantly".

Bay of Islands Sailing Week seeks sponsors and volunteers

Competitors jostling for position at the start of Bay of Islands Sailing Week in January last year. Photo / lissaphotography

Bay of Islands Sailing Week is the biggest event of its kind in New Zealand. It's a multi-hull sailing regatta primarily for keelboats, trailer yachts and multi-hulls that was established in 2003.

Planning is now under way for the 20th anniversary of Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 24-27, and the organising committee is calling for new sponsors and volunteers.

Former sponsor CRC Industries NZ has pulled out to concentrate on its motorsport commitments. Regatta chairwoman Nina Kiff said it's time to pass on the torch.

"We'd love to hear from any organisation that wants to be involved in this successful event."

She said that every year more than 60 people give their time and energy to make Bay of Islands Sailing Week happen, and there's a dedicated committee of nine. She stressed the need for volunteers to come forward.

"The committee usually meets via Zoom, which makes it possible for people to join in the event if they are further afield than Auckland.

"What we need is a show of support, whether that's on the committee, offering financial support through sponsorship or even just helping for a few hours during regatta week," she said.

Visit the website: www.bayofislandssailingweek.org.nz.

Golf pro heading to South Africa

Pieter Zwart, the new owner of the Waitangi golf course Pro Shop and recently appointed as team captain for the Four Nations Cup tournament being held in South Africa in September.

After 34 years the Waitangi golf shop has changed hands. Alex Bonnington has sold the shop to professional golfer Pieter Zwart.

Pieter has been playing golf for over 15 years and recently gained his teaching qualification, which is a three-year specifically tailored course. He has won several events in New Zealand and 2017 won the Sheraton Classic in Fiji.

He was recently named New Zealand team captain for the Four Nations Cup competition, which is being held at the Kyalami Country Club near Johannesburg in South Africa in early September.

Other team members are Dongwoo Kang from Gulf Harbour Country Club and Brad Shilton from Waitemata Golf Club, both Auckland clubs. The final wildcard spot went to Jared Pender from Lakes Resort Golf and Country Club at Pauanui.

Pieter said he didn't know anything about the Four Nations Cup until he received an email from the Professional Golfers Association (PGA).

"It said the top three vocational professionals who hold a teaching qualification would be chosen to represent New Zealand in the upcoming event and they gave me the honour of becoming team captain."

Other teams contesting the event are from Australia, Canada and South Africa, and Pieter says because it's an inaugural event they are unsure how the New Zealand team will stack up against the others.

"Our guys know each other's games well and that may give us a playing advantage since we play in pairs and singles throughout the event."

Now that he and his wife Mignon have established The Pro Shop at Waitangi, they are planning to open a Junior Golfing Academy in partnership with Bob Shirley to offer kids the opportunity to be part of a structured learning golfing environment.

Paihia bridge officially opened

The Paihia Bridge linking Paihia School with the village was officially opened at the end of May.

The footbridge connecting Paihia School to Williams Road officially opened two weeks ago.

Attending the opening were Andy Vanasche, Chris Williams, Don Rushworth, Paihia School principal Jane Lindsay and various representatives from the school including the Year 2 class.

A display of thank you cards written by the students together with photos of the bridge before and after the refurbishment was installed near the bridge.

A plaque was "unveiled" by two Year 2 students and was affixed to the bridge. The entire class performed the waiata.

A short ceremony was held and thank you cards written by students together with photos of the bridge before and after the refurbishment were displayed near the bridge.

Pompallier Mission House farewells volunteer gardeners

Volunteer gardeners at the Pompallier Mission House and Printery in Russell. Bridget (left front) and David Hallsworth with members of the Pompallier team.

Volunteer gardeners Bridge and David Hallsworth are signing off after three years of dedicated service caring for the gardens of the historic Pompallier Mission and Printery in Russell.

The grounds are a key part of the Pompallier Mission, which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand and is a Tohu Whenua site.

David has served as a creative fixer of all things ranging from the irrigation system including the bore and pump to general maintenance. Bridget has planted, weeded and trimmed, and she says there are a lot of English and exotic plants that she loves.

"The Palestinian arum lilies are chocolate brown and velvety, but I also love the Peruvian fuchsia, the blue sage and the Three Kings lilies," she says.

David's favourite is the historic vegetable garden, which is subject to careful control to preserve its heritage values. He admits to being "a bit dangerous" when he hears the word weeding.

Pompallier Mission House property lead Delphine Moise-Elise said Bridget and David had made a "huge contribution" to the gardens and have been a wonderful addition to the team.

The couple are moving to their newfound retreat of 1.6ha of native bush and gardens near the Whangarei Heads, together with their two donkeys and hens in tow.