Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Artist finds inspiration in the North

6 minutes to read
Monique Lapins (left) on violin and Naoto Segawa on marimba, performing together at Cornerstone, 144 Kerikeri Road, on Sunday 7th August

Monique Lapins (left) on violin and Naoto Segawa on marimba, performing together at Cornerstone, 144 Kerikeri Road, on Sunday 7th August

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Aroha presents first of concerts

Aroha Music Society is presenting a trio of concerts between August and October, each held at a different venue.

The first is on Sunday 21st August at Cornerstone-Whare Karakia O

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei