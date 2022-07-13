Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Jazz and Blues Festival back, teens chosen to represent NZ

7 minutes to read
Chihiro Yamasaki and Route 14 band from Kanagawa in Japan are playing at the Bay of Islands Jazz & Blues Festival.

Chihiro Yamasaki and Route 14 band from Kanagawa in Japan are playing at the Bay of Islands Jazz & Blues Festival.

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Jazz and Blues Festival back for another year

The Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival has been a regular on the calendar for 31 years and this year will feature 49 bands over three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei