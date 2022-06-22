Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Comedy, theatre, a Legacy Trail, and brave swimmers thriving in the bay

7 minutes to read
Ben Jardine and Liz Butler, the improvised comedy duo performing as Brothers & Sons at the Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri. Photo / Supplied

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Improv comedy coming to Kerikeri

An improvised comedy music show called Brothers & Sons is coming to Kerikeri for a show on June 24.

It's a blend of character-driven comedy, improvised songs and audience interaction.

