Ben Jardine and Liz Butler, the improvised comedy duo performing as Brothers & Sons at the Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri. Photo / Supplied

Improv comedy coming to Kerikeri

An improvised comedy music show called Brothers & Sons is coming to Kerikeri for a show on June 24.

It's a blend of character-driven comedy, improvised songs and audience interaction.

Ben Jardine, one half of the comedy duo with his partner Liz Butler, says together they take on the personas of legendary folk music duos - think Simon & Garfunkel.

"The twist is that we, in character, don't know what any of the songs will be beforehand and we make them up based on some audience questions at the start of the show."

Liz Butler, who hails from the USA, says the show's content is based on whatever the audience gives them.

"It will be completely unique based on whoever is in the room so we make the audience feel included and that inspires the majority of the show."

Ben Jardine says they want people to feel "pure joy" that they're witnessing songs being made up on the spot.

They are performing at the Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri on 24 June.

Bare skin swim on the shortest day

Henry Ludbrook, winner of the Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers Shortest Sunday bare skin swim followed closely by Andy Young. Photo / Supplied

To celebrate the shortest day of the year, 55 swimmers were at the start line in Paihia to brave the water, which was recorded at 14.5C. There was an array of costumes (all revealing bare skin) and even some hats bobbing on the ocean.

Karen Markin, swimming coach and one of the organisers of the Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers Shortest Sunday bare skin swim, said whilst the competitive swimmers were racing round the course, the social swimmers and dippers, many in fancy headwear, were taking their time laughing, chatting and enjoying the camaraderie and the atmosphere.

The first woman to the beach in the Shortest Day bare skin swim was Pip Holland from Orewa. Photo / Supplied

For the first 50m, 165 swimmers took off - but the front 15 all took slightly different lines. Based on their knowledge of tides, currents and their navigational skills in turning and rounding the pole, Henry Ludbrook of Ōhaeawai came out slightly in the lead.

Andy Young from Ōpua was catching him up and they were virtually neck and neck with Henry just managing to pip Andy at the water line in four minutes and nine seconds. The first woman across the line in four minutes 46 seconds was Pip Holland from Orewa.

Prizegiving was held afterwards at the Tipsy Oyster and the swimmers were treated to spot prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Paihia's Legacy Trail

The proposed locations for the Paihia legacy trail. Image / Supplied

The Paihia Community Trust is developing a Legacy Trail with app technology. It's in recognition of the 200-year bicentenary of Paihia next year.

In 1823 Ana Hamu from the Ngati Kawa me Ngati Rahiri hapū invited missionary Henry Williams to establish the Church Mission in Paihia. The subsequent bond between the two cultures was crucial to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1835 and Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

The Legacy Trail will bring revelations of the past and help the relationships of the future. Hui have been held at Waitangi Marae with the local hapū who have intergenerational connections to the whenua and are the guardians of the whakapapa and history of Paihia, together with descendants of Marianne and Henry Williams and Jane and William Williams.

An artist's impression of what the Paihia Legacy Trail will look like, commemorating the town's 200-year bicentenary. Image / Supplied

The proposed sign locations take in various spots along the Paihia waterfront including St Paul's Anglican Church and on to Te Tii Marae and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Donations made to date are $75,000 each from two different Williams Descendant Family Trusts, $150,000 from Focus Paihia Community Trust and $300,000 from the Lotteries Community Facilities Grant, making $600,000 in total.

A spokesperson for Focus Paihia said they are thrilled to be able to support the project that will not only put Paihia back on the historical map but on the map of heritage tourism in New Zealand.

Michael Hurst performing in one man play

Michael Hurst, esteemed actor, director and storyteller. Photo / Supplied

One of the country's most recognised actors is coming to the Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

Michael Hurst has a career that spans more than 40 years and is a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to film and television. He is bringing his latest one-man show to town as part of a 25-show tour that lasts the whole of July.

Called The Golden Ass, it is derived from The Metamorphoses of Apuleius which Augustine of Hippo referred to as The Golden Ass and is the only ancient Roman novel in Latin to survive in its entirety.

Michael Hurst as The Golden Ass, performing in Kerikeri at the Turner Centre in July. Photo / Supplied

It centres on Lucius, a young man who inhabits a wicked world of witches, bandits, cultists, slaves, circuses, soldiers, prostitutes and priests. He is driven by sexual desire and insatiable curiosity and is accidentally transformed into a, um, donkey.

Iris Klapwijk, the marketing and sales co-ordinator for the Turner Centre, says it's great to have theatre back in the venue.

"We have listened to our patrons who have been asking for more theatre shows in Kerikeri and we feel privileged to host such a highly esteemed actor."

The Turner Centre negotiated with Arts on Tour New Zealand (AOTNZ) to bring the show to Kerikeri. The show has been created by Michael Hurst and is directed by John Gibson.

The Golden Ass, Thursday July 27 at 7.30pm.

Northland team perform well at the National Debating Champs

The Northland Schools Debating Team Giverny Miedema from Huanui College (left), Joe Howells and Nicolas Powell, both from Kerikeri High School. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Schools Debating Championship brings together the top high school debaters from 12 regions nationwide. Past participants have included Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Shadow Leader of the House, Chris Bishop.

The pandemic meant the 2022 competition was delivered through a hybrid format rather than in-person in Wellington. Debates were argued and adjudicated via Zoom, but students in some neighbouring regions gathered together. Northland was part of the hub at the University of Auckland along with teams from Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

The Northland schools debating team was made up of Nicolas Powell and Joe Howells from Kerikeri High School and Giverny Miedema from Huanui College. They were coached by Umbar Sandhu, Liam Silverwood and Travis Palmer.

For Nationals they are given only one hour to prepare for the debate.

They took home three of their six debates but finished one point out of the semifinals. However, they didn't go home empty-handed. Joe Howells got the promising speaker award which meant he was one of the best Year 11 or 12 speakers in the competition.

The overall winners were Michael Yao (Auckland Grammar School), Mannat Kaur (Avondale College) and Nicole Hua (Selwyn College).