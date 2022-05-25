Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Top accolades for Russell accommodation & efforts to keep local cop

7 minutes to read
Arcadia Lodge in Russell is the only Gold level Qualmark accommodation in the Bay of Islands.

Arcadia Lodge in Russell is the only Gold level Qualmark accommodation in the Bay of Islands.

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Trip Advisor plaudits for Arcadia Lodge

Arcadia Lodge, the boutique BnB accommodation in Russell, has received two of the top accolades on Trip Advisor.

They are No.2 for New Zealand and No.4 for Australasia. It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei