Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Turner centre reopening after Covid; business stalwart farewell; swingers under the spotlight

7 minutes to read
Turner Centre volunteer Denis Breytenbach gets stuck into the painting. The centre is looking for more volunteers to join the team.

Turner Centre volunteer Denis Breytenbach gets stuck into the painting. The centre is looking for more volunteers to join the team.

Northern Advocate

Turner Centre looking for volunteers

The Turner Centre in Kerikeri has begun to open up again after a long stretch of Covid restrictions.

Event bookings are filling up fast and as a result, the centre

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei