Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Supervised tooth brushing, wall art competition

7 minutes to read
From Left Melanie Chandler-Ward from Creative Northland, the winners of the Wall Art competition Alex Moyse, Lance Hadfield and Logan White, and Annika Dickey from Our Kerikeri. Photo/Claire Gordon

From Left Melanie Chandler-Ward from Creative Northland, the winners of the Wall Art competition Alex Moyse, Lance Hadfield and Logan White, and Annika Dickey from Our Kerikeri. Photo/Claire Gordon

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Kerikeri wall art competition

The Kerikeri Community Charitable Trust ran a wall art competition recently with artists presenting works for judging. All entries were displayed at the library.

Three winners were chosen by more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei