Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Concert long overdue; fundraiser for animal charity

7 minutes to read
New Shoots kids, London Harrison, 3 (left), Preston Harrison, 5, and Darcie McNaught, 4, with a few furry friends from Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New Shoots kids, London Harrison, 3 (left), Preston Harrison, 5, and Darcie McNaught, 4, with a few furry friends from Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

First concert of the year for singers

Bay of Islands Singers will be presenting their first concert of the year at the Turner Centre on the last day of July.

The programme called On The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei