Bay News: New cycleway being constructed, Glow Show returns

The unique puppets of the Matariki Glow Show theatre which glow under UV lights in a black box theatre. Photo/Supplied

A new cycleway is being constructed that will eventually reach from Russell to Okiato.

The project is being driven by the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust with support from Far North District Council, Mayor John Carter, and councillors Kelly Stratford and John Vuijich. Local man Kevin Drinkwater has been active with a hands-on volunteer role at the track as well.

A route map of the new cycleway being constructed near Russell. With the track parallel to the road, walkers will have a loop walk if they are staying at the Orongo Bay Motor Camp or they live locally

Chairman of the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust, William Fuller, said most of the stages clearing the track will require machinery for putting the metal down. But they will be calling on working-bees and volunteers to beautify the sides of the track.

"As soon as sections are able to be used the information will be posted on different Facebook community pages, namely Russell, Opua, Paihia, Kawakawa, Kerikeri, and people will also be able to walk the track then," he said.

A digger working on the planned cycleway from Russell to Okiato which is currently under construction. Photo/Supplied

The trust is supported by the Northland Transport Alliance (NTA), Elizabeth Stacey, the Department of Conservation's Catherine Johnson, and the Bay of Islands-Whanagaroa Community Board member Manuela Gmuer-Hornell.

Glow Show Puppet Theatre coming to town

An innovative, glow-in-the-dark giant puppet theatre which is a mixture of science and the arts is touring Northland in July, in time for the school holidays.

Sarah Burren created the concept in 2017 and the show has toured New Zealand ever since. The show's dramatist is Midge Perez and it's directed by Rokalani Lavea, who most recently starred in the TVNZ series, "The Panthers". The cast is made up of Māori, Samoan and Pākehā artists.

Some of the cast of the Matariki Glow Show puppet theatre. From left Bella Robertson, Daedae Tekoronga-Waka, Te Keepa Arias, Georgey Tuipulotu and Hamish Davies. Photo/Supplied

The Matariki Glow Show tells the story of te kāhui whetū o Matariki (the star cluster/whānau of Matariki) as they gather to light up the skies for te tau hou Māori (Māori New Year). But where is the smallest star, Waipuna-a-rangi? Could she be lost in the moana?

The show brings the mythical tale to life with its unique puppets, which glow under UV lights in a black box theatre. Told in te reo Māori and English, the Matariki Glow Show educates and entertains with a cutting-edge concept, original soundtrack and themes of whakawhanaungatanga, friendship and togetherness.

Since it began touring in 2017 the show has been seen by more than 61,000 children, educators, and whānau.

The Matariki Glow Show is in Kaitaia on June 22 at Te Ahu Centre, and at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 24.

Top Energy Business Development Winners

Melitta McMaster and Will Bayly have become the latest recipients of Top Energy's $30,000 Business Development Fund.

They started Baylys' Farm Wedding and Event Venue in 2019, and although the couple had no idea they would be successful, they now have bookings for the next 20 months.

The farm has been in the family since it was purchased in 1929 by Will's great grandparents, who settled there from Taranaki. The farming operation is run by Will's parents and eldest brother as an Angus Stud.

Melitta McMaster (left) and Will Bayly owners and operators of Bayly's Farm Wedding and Event Venue and the most recent recipients of Top Energy's Business Development Fund. Photo/Supplied

When the couple returned from overseas they were ready for a new challenge. Will had been in finance and Melitta in the advertising industry, which they considered the perfect combination for starting a new business.

"There weren't many jobs in the region so we decided to take a side line and turn it into a business, and originally what started as a small family wedding venue has just grown," said McMaster.

They host corporate events and weddings at the "Onewhero Venue" on the farm. The main wedding season is from October to the end of April. There is direct access to a couple of secluded beaches and the view out to the Bay of Islands is considered spectacular.

Top Energy launched its Business Development Fund in 2014. The scheme is designed to encourage and promote economic growth in the Far North. Grants of up to $30,000 are awarded twice a year for local business ideas or initiatives that have the potential to grow or diversify the Far North economy.

The judges admit they found it difficult selecting a winner from the high-quality applications they receive, but the Bayly's Farm Wedding and Event Venue submission was extremely high calibre. It was considered well thought out and researched, demonstrated a clear understanding of business, the market and its drivers, and had the most immediate economic impact.

The couple say their success is down to putting the needs of their customers first, hard work and reinvesting profits back into the business. They've created an experience and they always ask for feedback and act on it, adding new services when they see patterns and trends emerge.

"Wedding and event organisers hire local service providers like caterers, florists and photographers. Guests often choose to create a holiday around the event they are attending and need places to stay and eat, and will take advantage of activities on offer while they are in the region," said McMaster.

Bringing period instruments to life

In the past fifty years or so, the classical music world has witnessed a blossoming of interest in Historically Informed Performance (HIP).

Scholars and audiences alike have become fascinated by the possibilities period instruments afford, whether they are genuine originals or accurate reproductions. Hearing Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert played on the pianos the composers themselves would have known makes perfect sense, and there's a symbiotic relationship between the instruments and the music written for them that's hard to ignore.

Yuka Eguchi (left) with her 1766 Landolfi violin and Kemp English, acclaimed fortepiano exponent, bringing period instruments back to life.

The Aroha Music Society is presenting a concert of fortepiano and violin, in partnership with Chamber Music NZ and with support from the Kerikeri International Piano Championship Trust.

It features violinist Yuka Eguchi, who has been Assistant Concertmaster of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra since 2015. She has been a prize-winner in numerous leading international violin competitions, including the prestigious and famed Paganini competition, named for the virtuoso. She will be playing a violin by Landolfi which is dated 1766.

Fortepiano exponent Dr Kemp English is one of New Zealand's leading concert performers and recording artists. His impressive list of recordings feature 23 internationally acclaimed CDs on the Naxos, Decca and Ode labels, playing organ, modern piano, fortepiano and harpsichord.

He plays a reproduction of a fortepiano after Johann Andreas Stein (1784) which is the type of instrument Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert would have known.

Together the couple present a programme of highlights from the violin and piano duo repertoire, including Paganini, Massenet, Anthony Ritchie and Beethoven's timeless Spring Sonata.

Yuka and Kemp, Turner Centre, July 23rd @ 4pm.