Mountain bikers are used to getting a little muddy on the trails so a bit of morning rain was a fitting way to kick off the week of Crankworx 2020.

Thousands have flooded the city for the popular mountain bike festival, with spikes in ticket sales and accommodation filling up.

The weekend's Giant Toa Enduro at Lake Tikitapu got many of the competitors warmed up for the busy week ahead.

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said it was "all hands on deck" today, getting everything ready.

With more than 100 exhibitors setting up and a bunch of local food trucks doing their prep, Skyline was going to be "pumping", he said.

Photo / File

Today's events will see the kids on their bikes as soon as the bell rings, with the Kidsworx Dual Slalom Challenge and race kicking off from 3.30pm.

Although there were a bunch of events in the coming days, Wednesday would be the day where the music, food and big-ticket races kicked off.

Kaya Sparke, owner of local food truck Feed The People Vegan Eats, said the business had already had a "sell-out" day at the Enduro event over the weekend.

Last year was the first time her "vegan fast food" truck had set up at the event and it had been a roaring success.

They were stoked to be back at the event for a second year "with a lot more experience under our belt", she said.

Sparke said her team had been super "under the pump with prep" and they were really looking forward to feeding loads of riders and spectators alike for another year.

There will be locals days on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, where locals can get in for free with proof of residency.

The Official Oceania Whip-off Champs always draw a big crowd and will take place from 7pm on Wednesday, while Thursday will see the nailbiting 100% Dual Slalom event.

Gates open at 10am from Tuesday through Thursday then 8am on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The official opening ceremony will take place at Skyline tomorrow at 7.15pm.

Owner Kaya Sparke (left) and Blade Janaway at their Feed The People food truck last Crankworx. Photo / File

Other big events to look out for this week included the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza and the Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge on Saturday, as well as the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill on Sunday.

The weather was looking to stay mainly fine throughout the week.

According to MetService, temperatures are set to get up to between 21C and 25C from Tuesday through to Sunday.

Most days would see morning cloud that would burn off to fine with light winds. Wednesday was the only day forecast with showers and possibly thundery conditions from late morning through to the afternoon.

With thousands of fans expected to converge on the venue, parking restrictions were in place with Skyline parking closed to Crankworx attendees.

However, there were three parking locations all within 15-minute walking distance from the venue at Rowi Street Reserve, Kawaha Point Reserve and Waikite Rugby Club.

There would be bag checks at the entry of the event and people were asked not to bring glass, knives, weapons, tents, drones, barbecue or gas cookers, alcohol or pets.

LOCALS' DAYS SCHEDULE:

Wednesday

9am–11am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Training

10am–9pm Event Venue Open

Gates Open

11.30am–2pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch

Pro Training

2pm–6pm Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Training

2pm–4.30pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch

Amateur, CWNEXT & Kidsworx Invitational Training

4.45pm–5pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch

Finals – Kidsworx Invitational

5pm-7.30pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch

Finals – CWNEXT, Amateur & Pro

7pm-7.30pm Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK

Athlete Centre Hours – Whip Off Only

8pm-9pm Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK

Whip-Off Championships



Thursday

8.30am-9.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Training

8.30am-10.30am Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Track Walk

9.30am-10.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Qualifications

10am-7pm Event Venue Open

Gates Open

10.30am -11.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Training

11.30am-12.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Round of 32 (Men), Round of 16 (Women)

12.45pm-1pm CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale

Athlete Meeting

1pm-4pm CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale

Training

2pm-6pm Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Training

4pm-6pm Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Track Walk

5pm-5.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Training

5.30pm-7.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua

Pro Finals