A Rotorua student's passion for his culture and te reo Māori has earned him a prestigious award at the 2019 Ngā Manu Kōrero national secondary school speech competition.

Fourteen-year-old Paretoroa Webster-Tarei told crowds: "My culture is more than just a performance", while on the stage in the junior English section of the competition held in Palmerston North this week.

The Year 10 Rotorua Boys' High School student, who represented Te Arawa, won.

A post on Rotorua Boys' High School's Facebook page stated it was the first time the school welcomed back a Manu Kōrero champion in 12 years.

The annual competition fell within Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, which this year had the theme of Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Let's make the Māori language strong.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - or Māori Language Week - encourages people to improve their te reo Māori skills and use the language in their everyday lives.

This was Paretoroa's second time competing in Ngā Manu Kōrero, having walked away with second place at last year's nationals.

Paretoroa earlier said he was proud to speak about his culture and often felt emotional when reading about and discussing issues like the Ihumātao protest.

"I chose to speak on the topic 'my culture is more than just a performance' because it stood out to me the most. People come here to see us perform but nobody really knows our history and the in-depth information about our culture.

"I am proud to be able to speak about my own culture and the struggles Māori have to go through, knowing some people do think our culture is just a performance."

The contests are in four categories; Pei Te Hurinui Jones, Korimako, Te Rāwhiti Ihaka and Sir Turi Carroll.

Goals of Māori Language Week:

- Create a positive environment for the use of Māori language.

- Promote Māori language initiatives and events.

- Encourage non-Māori speaking New Zealanders to use te Reo Māori.

- Encourage speakers of Māori to support others who are just starting out.

- Encourage community, business, government and media organisations to participate.

- Promote resources to make the Māori language more accessible.

- Contribute to awareness of the Crown Māori Language Strategy and the Māori and iwi strategy that work together for revitalisation.

Source: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori