A crowd of more than 150 mostly seated at round tables enjoyed the company of friends at the Dannevirke Lions-hosted Christmas lunch.

The Dannevirke Sports Club was chock-full of elderly people who were invited for the annual Dannevirke Lions Christmas lunch.

Running for 40 years, the luncheon held last Sunday was originally located at Makirikiri Marae but has well outgrown that venue.

Guests were welcomed by Dannevirke Lions Club president John Forbes and Deputy Mayor Erana-Peeti-Webber.

Hannah-Mae Pilkington singing a selection of songs she called A Blast from the Past.

They were entertained by local singer Hannah-Mae Pilkington singing several older songs which the elderly guests could relate to.