Wyn Drabble: Tricky to move with extra 'ped'

Wyn Drabble. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION:

When you have to use an elbow crutch, you are no longer a biped. So what are you?

No, you're not a tripod. If you were, somebody would put a camera atop you and start taking holiday snaps.

You are, of course, a triped, a three-legged creature. If you prefer to be tied with an epithet, you are tripedal. That's one more ped than you were born with so, just as you had to learn to walk as a biped, you've got to learn all over again as a triped. Life wasn't meant to be easy.

Your first thought might be that having an extra ped must make things easier – the more the merrier – but here you need to remember the old adage, two's company, three's a crowd.

Yes, you've got to learn to stand (and walk) on your own three feet and for that you need a system. I think a good one is to think of yourself not so much as a triped but as a biped and a uniped working together, walking hand-in-hand, shoulder to shoulder, cheek by jowl or toe-to-toe, as it were.

In case you're getting confused, please allow me to explain. If your injury is to your right side, the elbow crutch is on your left forearm so that the crutch and your right leg form the biped and the left leg (your good leg) is the uniped. So let's call the crutch C1, the left leg L1 and the right leg L2 (see fig 1). The floor, of course, is marked F1 and the drinks cabinet is clearly labelled DC.

Next fold tab A over to meet tab B and affix ... oops, sorry, wrong instructions!

Now it's time to take your first two steps. Advance C1 and L2 in unison across F1 (that's the biped at work) then advance L1 (that's the uniped) across F1 in more or less the same direction. This step is often known as putting your best foot forward though purists might argue it should be called putting your better foot forward.

Next, simply repeat the process.

Remember to balance yourself by keeping most of your weight on the elbow crutch (C1) when stepping with your bad leg (L2). Be sure F1 is clear of tripping hazards (TH) such as mats (M) and always allow more time than usual to get from A (A) to B (B).

That's probably enough for the first lesson so now pivot the body towards DC and take as many steps as required to reach it. Pour yourself a stiff one (SO).

Don't make the mistake of thinking that this will never happen to you. It can happen to anyone at any time so it pays to be prepared. You may want to cut out this column and its handy hints and file it away in that drawer where you keep recipes that might come in handy one day but which, to date, you have never tried.

In subsequent weeks I will cover ascending and descending stairs (best avoided), tripedal dog walking (potentially perilous), how to do the tripedal foxtrot without breaking your crutch (loads of fun), and how to perform on the parallel bars without hurting your crutch (not suitable for younger readers).

And I won't forget some guidance for those who are on two underarm crutches. I have yet to work out whether they are essentially quadrupeds or whether in fact they are bipeds again as the crutches might be the only two points of contact with F1, with the two limbs hanging loosely but not making contact.

I'll have to think that one through (TTOT).

TTFN.