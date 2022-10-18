It's time to get on with the Show, Hawke's Bay style

"Barbara" gets her "Frying Frogs" stand ready in the amusement carnival fairground. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new food court, which also passages the end product from paddock to plate, is a feature in the post-pandemic rejuvenation of the Hawke's Bay A and P Show which opens Wednesday in Hastings with the support of one of the show's most integral sponsors.

Wattie's has been around for 85 of the 97 years since the show, which was first held in 1863, moved in 1925 to what is now known as Tomoana Showgrounds, the grounds now sold to the Hastings District Council to ensure it is retained as a reserve for such major events in the face of demand in Hastings for land for residential housing development.

A continual part of the show, the relationship now includes the Wattie's Food and Family Lawn which is set to be the focal point of nourishment and sustenance over the three days of the show, which ends with more than 10,000 expected through the gates on the traditional Show Day on Friday, Hawke's Bay's Anniversary Day public holiday.

A big toy for new Hawke's Bay A and P Society president Paul Beamish in the shortest of breaks before the Hawke' Bay show which starts tomorrow (Wednesday). Photo / Paul Taylor

Situated in the arena next to the grandstand, the lawn will include food trucks, fresh fruit and vegetables, and will also be home to a Wattie's corn harvester and such pro-active aspects as introducing children to the growth of what they're eating and doing – from seedlings to take home afterwards, to information about careers revolving around possibly the biggest employer in Hawke's Bay since World War II.

The sense of history isn't lost on new A and P Society president Paul Beamish, the fourth of the family to wear the badge of office, including pulling the sleeves up like every other volunteer as the showgrounds are prepared for what has traditionally been Hawke's Bay's biggest annual event.

His great-grandfather, George Beamish, was president, as was uncle Noel Beamish and cousin Ralph Beamish.

The volunteers have been at the showgrounds since Sunday, with "a lot of mowing, a lot of weed-eating and a lot of cleaning…the yards, the fences," he said, as he helped set up facilities at the Bayleys Members Marquee, before putting on the suit and tie for the first time in show week to welcome guests at a Tuesday-evening show launch.

"The most special thing is that we are running a full show for the first time in three years, as a result of the Covid thing," he said. "That is the most special aspect for many of the volunteers here today."

The soft footing on the showgrounds called for special precautions, with tractors continuing hauling trucks and trailers into place and out of potential predicaments. Photo / Paul Taylor

Forecasts for the week had suggested bits of rain, but on Tuesday afternoon it was "beautiful sunshine," with fingers crossed it will remain that way.

The MetService outlook for Hastings for the opening day was for mainly fine weather with a few showers from late afternoon, possibly thundery with hail, and light westerlies turning easterly for a while in the afternoon. No showers or rain were forecast for Thursday or Friday.