A cordon in Maraenui after a house fire on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A house has been damaged in a fire in Maraenui, Napier on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Napier, Taradale and Hastings were called to the blaze in a single-storey home on Lister Cres about 3.45pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

There were no injuries.

There was initial urgency as those reporting the fire suggested there could be people inside, but investigations found no one, the spokesman said.

Cordons were in place on Lister Cres following the incident and police and fire trucks remained at the scene about 4.30pm.