Mayoral candidate Richard McGrath says the public can decide if Brosnan's speech was appropriate at a council meeting.

McGrath’s announcement said Napier City Council had “ignored its core infrastructure for too long”, putting “nice-to-have projects” ahead of its needs.

Brosnan said the council had spent $110 million on three waters in the past three years and the Napier Hill reservoir project was funded and on track to its long-term plan timeline, as were other core projects such as an outfall replacement, a wastewater treatment plant replacement, water bore drillings, tidal gates and other network improvements.

She said disagreement was expected and healthy debate necessary in an election year, but “inaccurate misrepresentation from elected members who hold a privileged position in the community is a breach of our code of conduct”.

“We have all signed the elected members’ code of conduct and clause 7 of that code reads members must ensure that their communications with the public, including social media, are accurate, fair and not misleading.

“As you know, having a leadership position, I take my responsibility under section 5 of the code to uphold that code of conduct and to hold other members accountable for their behaviour seriously.

“So respectfully, I will not be shy about calling out behaviour that does not meet the bar you have subscribed to.”

McGrath said the community could draw their conclusions about who was in the right.

“They can decide if it was appropriate at a council meeting,” he said of Brosnan raising the issue.

Brosnan cited five claims in total, all of which she said were inaccurate, including one made by another mayoral candidate, Nigel Simpson.

Mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson says it's up to the voting public to decide who they will listen to.

Simpson said in a press release the “Ahuriri Regional Park is an unbudgeted $20m-plus spend” and that instead of pumping stormwater inefficiently, “we should redirect flows from areas like Jervoistown and Meeanee toward the underutilised cross-country drain; a smarter solution that protects the estuary, supports growth, and unlocks Lagoon Farm for future housing”.

Brosnan said this was inaccurate.

“Council’s three-year plan budgets $13.2m for the park in years 2028 to 2031, with funding shared with HBRC and further work for consent related to stormwater diversion from 2024 to 2029. The park is fully funded, budgeted and publicly scrutinised.”

She said Simpson’s claims about Jervoistown and Meeanee were misleading.

“The cross-country drain is already linked to the stormwater from these areas and is utilised effectively in high-flow events.”

Simpson said the election cycle was a time when people made all sorts of statements.

“It’s up to the voting public to decide who they will listen to,” Simpson said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said Brosnan’s comments were a timely reminder about the responsibilities councillors carry under the Elected Members’ Code of Conduct.

“I don’t view her remarks as accusations against individuals, but as a principled call to uphold the standards we’ve all agreed to – especially around public communications,“ Wise said.

Wise claimed the examples cited were, on review, based on public claims that are “either demonstrably inaccurate or misleading”.

Brosnan said the council should fully support vibrant campaigns and robust debate.

“It is possible to run an honest campaign without burning down the house you want to live in and the people you want to live in it with.

“That’s our staff.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.