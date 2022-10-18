Angus Thomson (Rotary) (left) and Chris Tremain (Cranford chair). Cranford Hospice received funds raised by the Karamu Rotary cocktail party. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hastings Karamu Rotary Club annual cocktail party has helped raise a record-breaking $190,000 for the new Cranford Hospice building in Hastings.

Cocktail party organiser Angus Thomson announced the final figure of funds raised at the event - nearly double the previous $100,000 record set in 2018 for that year's charity, the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust.

Thomson explained it was a fantastic achievement, and the high number of donations was due to the community's close connection to Cranford Hospice.

"Many of us have had a family member, friend or colleague that has been cared for by Cranford.

"It has touched us all, and that's why we had a great turnout at the cocktail party and why people dug deep into their pockets for such vital community service," Thomson said.

Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain said everyone involved with Cranford - including staff, volunteers, patients and their families - are incredibly grateful for the continued support from dedicated fundraising events such as the cocktail party.

"We are humbled by the support from our Hawke's Bay community," Tremain said.

The chairman explained that Karamu Rotary had dedicated its biggest fundraiser to Cranford Hospice this year and said he was thrilled and overwhelmed by the record contribution.

Cranford Hospice is edging closer to the $15 million target to build a new hospice on 5.8 hectares of land donated by Joan Fernie Charitable Trust in Chesterhope Road, Pakowhai.

The new hospice building is now at the final design and costings stage.

Building consent will be sought early next year, with the target of a new hospice opening at the end of 2024.