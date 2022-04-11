The Winter F.A.W.C! programme schedule boasts 45 events across four June weekends brought to food and drink lovers by a range of chefs and restaurants. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

The ninth annual Winter F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic has released an event programme full of old favourites and some hot new additions.

The programme launched online on April 12 and tickets will be available to the public via the F.A.W.C! website from 9am on April 28, while people can sign up through the website to get pre-sale access to buy tickets from April 27.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the organisation was pleased to be organising the ninth Winter F.A.W.C! after a tough period for the region's hospitality, food and beverage and event specialists.

"After a difficult two years, there's no better time for a celebration and we can't wait to see foodies from all over New Zealand experiencing Hawke's Bay's incredible chefs, restaurateurs, venues, producers, artisans and event specialists.



He said the wide variety of the F.A.W.C! events emphasised how important food and beverage industries were to Hawke's Bay.

"We are thrilled to see a foodie film festival and a fantastic workshop series included within Winter F.A.W.C!, showcasing how food and beverage industries permeate throughout so much of Hawke's Bay's visitor economy.

"It is set to be a magnificent month of savouring the very best of Hawke's Bay, Food and Wine Country."

Event ticket prices range from $15 to $260, with several free walk-up events planned too.

There are 45 events planned across four June weekends, including a foodie film festival, chef meal collaborations, and workshops on a wide range of topics, from how to make bao buns to deboning a chicken.

Several participants are newcomers, including Wairoa's Eastend Cafe and Manawa Store, which are holding a joint event that embraces the bounty of Hawke's Bay, and several events from Esk Valley's Cone and Flower, the home of Petane Wines and Zeelandt Brewery.

There are also collaborations between old favourites, with Black Barn Bistro and Craggy Range hosting A Hawke's Bay Winter together and Let's Play Chicken from St George's Francky Godinho and Farmhouse kitchen.

The Foodie Film Festival at Napier's MTG offers more stimulation than just titillation for the tastebuds, with a lineup including The Story of Champagne, Pig, and A Trip to Spain.

Those after a more intimate movie-going experience can join Smith & Sheth, which is back with its Wine Studio Cinema Series.

Showcasing some of Hawke's Bay's seasonal produce are five truffle events, at The Manse and Wallingford in Central Hawke's Bay, running during the month, and Te Mata Fig's event An Ode to the Fig, which comes complete with traditional figgy pudding.