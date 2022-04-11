Napier gin maker wins big overseas with two gold medals

One of the gins which picked up a gold medal. Photo / Supplied

One of the gins which picked up a gold medal. Photo / Supplied

A Napier gin distillery has taken out two gold medals at an international awards event in London.

Organisers of the 2022 London Spirits Competition have awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to top gins from across the globe.

The National Distillery Company, based in the iconic National Tobacco Company Building in Ahuriri, won two gold medals for its Hemp Gin and NZ Dry Gin.

It also won the Best in Show New Zealand Award, which was reserved for the best distillery from New Zealand taking part in the awards this month.

Two other distilleries from New Zealand also picked up gold medals including Good George (Hamilton) and Dancing Sands Distillery (near Nelson).

The National Distillery co-founder Blair Nicholls said he was rapt with the latest awards.

About 2500 spirit brands entered the awards this year, according to the London Spirits Competition website.

The National Distillery also collected two silvers.