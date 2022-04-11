After five years in the role, Central Hawke's Bay District Council chief executive Monique Davidson is returning home to become chief executive of Horowhenua District Council.

Davidson was farewelled by elected members, mana whenua, regional mayors and chief executives, community partners and staff at a function at the CHB Municipal Theatre last week, where CHB Mayor Alex Walker said, "over the past five years, Mrs Davidson has led an outstanding transformation in Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

"I am incredibly proud of how she has built the culture so council is a talented and high performing team, an employer of choice, and through trust and transparency puts the hopes, dreams and voices of our community at the centre of everything we do."

Mayor Walker said that with the support of elected members the organisation has moved quickly over the past five years to become one of only two AA CouncilMARK-rated councils in New Zealand, credited for displaying outstanding sector leading performance across many areas.

"Topical issues Mrs Davidson has led include addressing the failure of the district's wastewater ponds and the development of a future-focussed response to long-term historic underinvestment in the district's assets. Mrs Davidson can be credited with truly bringing the focus and outcomes of the district's thriving vision to life," said Mayor Walker

Davidson said "I'm extremely grateful to have been a member of this outstanding community that has genuinely welcomed me and my family.

"Central Hawke's Bay will always be a special place for us, we've made many amazing friends, connections, and memories. However, the time is right to return home and lead Horowhenua District Council through what is an exciting time of growth for the district."

With high-level applicants from across New Zealand putting themselves forward for the now vacant role, the council still has some final decisions to make in order to confirm a permanent new chief executive for the district.

In the interim, the council has appointed a well-known face around Hawke's Bay, Neil Taylor, as acting chief executive of Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

Taylor is known in the region in his capacity as former chief executive of the Napier City Council, a position he held for 20 years, and as acting chief executive of Hastings and Napier City Council.

Taylor says he will be taking a light touch approach as chief executive at CHB, with high governance confidence in the capability of the leadership team.

The announcement of a permanent chief executive is expected within weeks.