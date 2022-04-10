Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Draft legislation a 'fantastic start' but needs to go further, says Hawke's Bay anti-slavery advocate

3 minutes to read
Joseph Matamata in 2020 prior to being sent to prison for slavery offences. Photo / Warren Buckland

Joseph Matamata in 2020 prior to being sent to prison for slavery offences. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hawke's Bay advocate for worker rights has praised new laws being proposed to stamp out future cases of modern slavery - two years on from Hastings man Joseph Matamata being sent to jail for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.