Joseph Matamata in 2020 prior to being sent to prison for slavery offences. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay advocate for worker rights has praised new laws being proposed to stamp out future cases of modern slavery - two years on from Hastings man Joseph Matamata being sent to jail for slavery offences in the horticulture sector.

However, the advocate says more could be added to the proposed legislation to make it more effective.

Matamata was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment in 2020 for slavery and trafficking offences, which related to the unpaid labour and abuse of 13 Samoan victims spanning about 25 years.

It has gone down as one of the most appalling cases of its kind in New Zealand history.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood​ announced on Friday a proposal for new legislation to combat future cases of modern slavery and worker exploitation.

Under the proposal, all organisations would have added responsibilities but organisations with higher revenue would have greater responsibilities.

For example, medium and large organisations would be required to declare the steps they actively take to "address" modern slavery and worker exploitation in their operations and supply chains, both here and overseas.

Large businesses would also have to undertake "due diligence" to prevent and mitigate modern slavery and worker exploitation - such as commissioning third-party audits of suppliers' compliance with human rights.

It follows calls for New Zealand to adopt similar anti-slavery legislation to what is found in Australia and the UK.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood​ announced the proposed legislation. Photo / NZME

AskYourTeam chief executive Chris O'Reilly praised the proposed legislation and said it was "a fantastic start". AskYourTeam helps businesses provide better support for its employees.

He said he would be submitting on the proposal - which is currently open for public submission until June 7 - to recommend a further expectation on companies to help make it more effective.

Until now, New Zealand businesses have been reliant on self-assessments or conducting social practice audits to weed out unethical practices.

But these types of assessments are open to influence, corruption and are inherently subjective, says Chris O'Reilly.

"What's needed, and where the proposed legislation could go a step further, is a way of identifying, and dealing with, any so-called "toxic pockets" that might exist in an organisation or its supply chain.

"The only way you can get true integrity in a supply chain is if every worker gets the chance to have a safe and anonymous voice on what is going on in their organisation," he said.

"In my opinion, every worker should have the opportunity to speak up and report anonymously on what they see happening within the fabric of a business.

AskYourTeam chief executive Chris O'Reilly. Photo / Supplied

"So let's not stop at suppliers. All workers in the supply chain need that voice."

AskYourTeam offers a service called Ethical VOICE which allows employees to speak out anonymously.

He said they had even done work with NZ Apples and Pears within the horticulture sector to help improve the voice for a variety of workers, following the Matamata slavery case.

Minister Wood​ said the proposed legislation would support human rights.

"Treating people fairly is the New Zealand way and these proposals highlight how we can develop solutions to slavery and worker exploitation, in our domestic and international supply chains," Wood said.

"This will support human rights in a transparent and sustainable way."