As part of Budget 2024, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced the first projects to be funded through the RIF would be an initial $200m for flood resilience infrastructure.

He confirmed in May that “up to $101.1 million” along with co-investment from recipients was committed to 42 flood resilience projects close to getting started.

The projects were identified by local authorities in a report called Before the Deluge 2.0, published at the end of 2022 and updated after cyclones Hale and Gabrielle last year.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, along with the region’s other local authorities, did not put any projects forward for this funding round because they had “refocused on completing the [Cyclone] Gabrielle Recovery programme of works”, according to the report.

A joint statement from Central Hawke’s Bay District Mayor Alex Walker, Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby explained the Government had already pledged $203.5m of funding for Hawke’s Bay flood resilience as part of the North Island Weather Event Crown Funding Agreement last year.

“This is not to say other minor flood protection projects within the region won’t crop up, with the potential for enhanced flood protection at Awatoto being a possible example of this,” the statement said.

Hawke’s Bay councils and Matariki Governance Group partners were working to identify and prioritise projects that align with the RIF.

People clearing the road of debris at Cape Coast last week after a storm hit the East Coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

The mayors said it was too early to provide details, but there were “a number of exciting opportunities to unlock economic prosperity and climate resilience in Hawke’s Bay” and it would probably be a mixture of private sector, mana whenua and public sector projects under consideration.

“Potential projects to be explored include a number of water security projects to ensure continuing and enhanced productivity from the region’s primary sector, enhanced flood protection at Awatoto to ensure sustained industrial investment in a major employment centre, and housing and economic development projects involving partnerships between iwi organisations, business and councils to unlock land for crucial housing supply,” the mayors said.

“Minister Jones is due to visit the region next month and the region’s leaders hope to meet with him then to discuss specific investment opportunities for Hawke’s Bay under the Regional Infrastructure Fund.”

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman, said Ngāti Kahungunu’s wishlist included roading, water security, housing and infrastructure to support more homes.

He said it was especially important for the region to secure funds for roading projects with the limits of Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Alliance funding.

“Working with the Government [on housing and housing infrastructure] would be a good thing,” Barber said.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said food production projects, water storage and energy were among the likely candidates for the funding.

The RIF is open to both public and private sector entities, including iwi, councils and private businesses, but it excludes any project with funding from central government like social infrastructure including housing, schools, hospitals and Roads of National Significance.

State-owned enterprises, Three Waters projects (drinking water, wastewater and stormwater), purchases of land, and projects already under way are also excluded barring specific exemptions.

All projects of individual businesses must include co-investment, though no minimum threshold is set.

Māori economic development was another initial focus area for the fund alongside flood resilience.

Jones told the Herald food production projects, water storage and energy were among the likely candidates for the funding.

