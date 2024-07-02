Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

What Hawke’s Bay wants from the new $1.2b Regional Infrastructure Fund

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon holds post-Cabinet press conference

Hawke’s Bay leaders are hoping for better flood protection at Awatoto, housing and roading projects, and a boost for water security out of the Government’s new $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

More than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today