New regional council chair Hinewai Ormsby aims to bridge 'historic divide' over water

Hinewai Ormsby in the chairman's seat for the first time on Wednesday, immediately after she was chosen for the role by her peers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's newest chairperson says one of the reasons she was voted in was to bridge the historic divide between commercial and iwi water interests.

In attempting to address water security for the region, Hinewai Ormsby sees challenges from many angles, including accessibility, quality and safety.

"The access and availability of sufficient safe water to sustain whānau, our economy, and principally, the environment, is going to require a collaborative approach so that we're getting win-wins," Ormsby said.

She said the rising influence of regional iwi post-settlement governance entities who have significant and comparable interests to commercial agriculture and horticulture communities is going to be a massive challenge, but she also sees a unique opportunity from her position.

"I think one of the reasons I was voted the chairperson of the regional council is because I believe I can help bridge this historic divide and arrive at a certainty of outcome when it comes to the management of our freshwater resources."

She said wants to focus on collectively solving the challenges of resource and environmental sustainability in her role as chairperson.

This includes making progress with the Kotahi plan, implementing significant reforms from central government, biodiversity enhancement, water security and preparing for climate change.

She said there were some merits to the idea of amalgamating Three Waters assets, including improved efficiencies of scale, but she also shared some of her constituent's concerns about the loss of local voices in decision-making.

"The success of Three Waters is entirely dependent on it being well-resourced with both people and money so that more pipes and treatment plants can get put in the ground," Ormsby said.

"All of us want sewerage pipes that don't block and overflow, and clean waterways and environment."

She said she has been working hard to get the Ahuriri Regional Park going to achieve all of those aims, irrespective of any Three Waters reform.

Hinewai Ormsby with Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Wairoa mayor Craig Little, Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker and Napier mayor Kirsten Wise. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

She said floods and storm events were only going to become more common, and the council would need to do the work to ensure development isn't in high-risk zones, and put in place and maintain critical protecting infrastructure like stop banks and the region's flood control network.

"Ensuring we have a well-resourced and effective Civil Defence and Emergency Management unit is critical for planning and preparing to manage future events," she added.

"I've already sat down with my colleagues and started planning and considering who of our elected regional councillors is best placed to lead in this area for the next term, and I'll be looking to take their lead on a best-outcomes approach going forward."

The Hawke's Bay Mayoral Leaders Forum - including Ormsby, Wairoa mayor Craig Little, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker - met for the first time since their inauguration on Monday.

Wise said the group would focus on the region's most significant issues - the regional spatial plan, housing, climate action and building for resilience, central government reforms, transport, and regional economic and social development.

- Ormsby grew up in Maraenui, Napier, with dad Peter Hawaikirangi, a Tomoana meat butcher, and mum Karen Skipper, a social worker.

- She is of Ngāti Paaru, Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Mahu, Ngai Tawhao and Ngāi Tahu descent, and affiliated to Waiohiki, Wharerangi and Moteo marae.

- She was among the ranks of the first intake into Kōhanga Reo in the 80s and is proficient in Te Reo Māori.

- She attended Napier Girls' High School and was a lead prefect.

- The first in her whānau to go to university, she attended Otago University studying Physical Education & Science before studying Secondary School Teaching at Auckland University.

- She met her husband Cam in her last year at Otago University.

- She taught at Napier Girls'.

- Later, she became the chair of Waiohiki Marae.

- She started the eco-cultural Māori tourism business, Napier Māori Tours, alongside her husband.

- They have a 10-year-old daughter, Kaea, and a 7-year-old son, Kipa.

- They live in their papakāinga in Waiohiki, alongside the homes of some extended whānau.

- Her hobbies include native plant propagation and planting in the winter, barbecues in the summer, and swimming and fishing in the Tūtaekurī River.

- Her favourite TV shows are Atlanta and The Handmaids Tale.

- Her favourite colours are kakariki [green] and kahurangi [blue].