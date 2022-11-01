Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New regional council chair Hinewai Ormsby aims to bridge 'historic divide' over water

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
5 mins to read
Hinewai Ormsby in the chairman's seat for the first time on Wednesday, immediately after she was chosen for the role by her peers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hinewai Ormsby in the chairman's seat for the first time on Wednesday, immediately after she was chosen for the role by her peers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's newest chairperson says one of the reasons she was voted in was to bridge the historic divide between commercial and iwi water interests.

In attempting to address water security for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today