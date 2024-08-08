The two-day Toitū Te Reo festival in Hastings kicked off on Thursday. Photo / Rawhitiroa Photography

About 7000 people have turned out for a world-first Māori language and culture festival in Hastings.

The Toitū Te Reo festival, celebrating Māori language and culture, kicked off on Thursday.

Locally-based language company Kauwaka, run by Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod, is running the event with support from Ngāti Kahungunu and the Hastings District Council.

The festival aims to promote Te Reo Māori’s status as an official language and unite all New Zealanders in recognising and honouring it.

It evolved from Te Reo ki Tua - The National Māori Language Symposium - which has been hosted by Ngāti Kahungunu for seven years in Heretaunga.