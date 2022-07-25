After coming to the 2022 HHINZ national competition last month, the Cartel Crew has fundraised enough to cover flights, accommodation, registration, Covid tests and travel insurance.
The hip-hop crew from Mafia Dance Family will be on a plane to compete at the World Hip Hop Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 6-13.
With help from family, friends and the community, the dance crew has almost passed their original goal of $120,000.
The 21 dancers aged 12 to 17 put on car washes, a gala, bake sales, raffles and a movie night to pull together the massive amount they needed to get to America.
A group of Cartel Crew members said they are excited to travel to America and compete on a world stage.
"It's great because we get to travel with our best friends and this is a first for all of us on the team," they said.
There are several other New Zealand hip-hop crews going over to worlds; one team has already reached out to the first-timers to let them know they will have their backs while they are at the championship.
The world hip-hop dance championship is a chance for the dancers from Hawke's Bay to show off their skills on a world stage.
"Everyone is beyond excited, the kids are training hard every day sacrificing their holidays and time with friends and family to get a world set ready to blow minds in America"
To keep up to date with the hip-hop crew overseas, you can follow Mafia Dance Family on Facebook.
And check out the world hip-hop dance championship website to keep up with the schedules and scores.