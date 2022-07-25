Cartel crew has been training all holidays getting their competition routine ready for America

After coming to the 2022 HHINZ national competition last month, the Cartel Crew has fundraised enough to cover flights, accommodation, registration, Covid tests and travel insurance.

The hip-hop crew from Mafia Dance Family will be on a plane to compete at the World Hip Hop Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 6-13.

With help from family, friends and the community, the dance crew has almost passed their original goal of $120,000.

The 21 dancers aged 12 to 17 put on car washes, a gala, bake sales, raffles and a movie night to pull together the massive amount they needed to get to America.

A group of Cartel Crew members said they are excited to travel to America and compete on a world stage.

"It's great because we get to travel with our best friends and this is a first for all of us on the team," they said.

There are several other New Zealand hip-hop crews going over to worlds; one team has already reached out to the first-timers to let them know they will have their backs while they are at the championship.

The world hip-hop dance championship is a chance for the dancers from Hawke's Bay to show off their skills on a world stage.

"Everyone is beyond excited, the kids are training hard every day sacrificing their holidays and time with friends and family to get a world set ready to blow minds in America"

To keep up to date with the hip-hop crew overseas, you can follow Mafia Dance Family on Facebook.

And check out the world hip-hop dance championship website to keep up with the schedules and scores.