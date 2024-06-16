Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Toitū Te Reo: Hawke’s Bay to host world-first Māori language festival; could it be NZ’s answer to Eisteddfod?

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Musician Allana Goldsmith talks about her love of jazz and her song on Waiata Anthems. Video / supplied

A world-first festival touted as the te reo equivalent of the popular Welsh Eisteddfod in Europe could become a permanent fixture in the Hastings events calendar if it attracts the support predicted.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today