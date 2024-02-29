Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Te Mata Peak in stilettos: Eru Heke’s journey to the top for cancer

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
It's hard enough to run up Te Mata Peak in running gear but Flaxmere student Eru Heke did it recently in drag and high heels to raise money for cancer. Video/ Warren Buckland

It’s an idea born in a Flaxmere College classroom discussion - could student Eru Heke make it to the top of Te Mata Peak wearing a pair of stilettos?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today