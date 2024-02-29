It’s an idea born in a Flaxmere College classroom discussion - could student Eru Heke make it to the top of Te Mata Peak wearing a pair of stilettos?

Eru’s not one to back down from a challenge.

Dressed as his drag persona Miss Coulee, he ran in full makeup, heels and costume from the Te Mata Peak Rd intersection to the trig at the top in an hour.

Blistered, sore and pumped with adrenalin, he said it had been an incredible experience.

“Overall it was probably in the top-three best experiences of my life so far. It was great.”

Eru Heke and his class have raised $412 for cancer but hope the next event will boost funds. Photo / Warren Buckland

The 17-year-old was part of a Year 13 social studies class that wanted to take action in the community and raise money for the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser after the Hawke’s Bay event was cancelled.

“Te Mata Peak is very steep. It is hard enough to walk up in shoes let alone stilettos, so I think it was a really good challenge, and it was something that was always on my bucket list.”

Amazingly, Heke revealed he didn’t train in the weeks leading up to the run, which took place on February 24.

“I just waited until Saturday to do it straightaway so I didn’t have to worry about it.

“Coming to the top I was like, ‘wow, I did that’. I was tired, but at the end of the day it was for a good cause.”

The classroom assignment wasn’t the only inspiration for Heke, as a friend and mentor of his has cancer.

“She has been my main inspiration, to keep going. I kept her in my head a lot.”

He said she had recently become a major influence on his performances and they had known each other since he was a child.

During the run, Heke said he only took breaks to catch his breath and “let the heels rest a little bit” and afterwards was left with feet covered in blisters.

“My feet are legends. I’m a legend.”

Eru Heke said he would do it again, and thought Bluff Hill in Napier could be an easier challenge. Photo / Warren Buckland

Heke said he had always been interested in makeup, heels and big outfits and now does drag professionally.

“It’s fun - it’s just where I feel most content and where I can express myself with my big personality.”

Flaxmere College social studies teacher Anna Follett said the idea came from the students.

“We thought that supporting the Cancer Society would be something everyone can relate to.”

She said the next step after deciding what to do was to decide how to make money, and that was when Heke suggested the heels.

The teacher said fellow students supported Heke as he did the run and it was able to count for credits.

A relay will be held on March 21 from 1pm to 7pm at Flaxmere Park for members of the community to join in and donate money towards meeting the class’s goal of $1000 to $2000.

Donations can be made here to help the Flaxmere College student’s fundraiser.

