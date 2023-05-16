Eru Heke, a Year 12 Flaxmere College student, talks about his life-changing Outward Bound experience made possible via a scholarship. Photo / Warren Buckland

Last year Flaxmere College student Eru Heke was awarded a scholarship to go on an Outward Bound experience, now he’s back and he tells the Hastings Leader how it changed his life.

In January of this year, Eru set out on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, travelling to Anakiwa in the South Island to join 13 others to take part in a 21-day Outward Bound Mind, Body and Soul course.

“Not everyone gets a chance like I had with Outward Bound and I am so grateful.

“I think I came back as a whole different person,” said Eru.

Eur was joined by 13 strangers known as watchmates who quickly became friends, as they spent not only every waking hour together but also lived in the same room for the full 21 days.

Although starting off as strangers, with all the extreme activities Eru said, “Very quickly we learnt to trust each other and support everyone’s individual strengths as well as weaknesses.”

From left, Steve Manning, Eru Heke and Clayton Walker celebrating Eru's inaugural Elvidge and Partners' Mauria te Pono Scholarship.

During the three-week experience, the group would go out and do activities known as schemes. Some of the schemes included climbing mountains, sailing around islands at sunset, kayaking rapids, rock climbing trusting a single rope and descending the flying fox.

The Outward Bound course was designed to test participants’ comfort zones and push the boundaries of what they were capable of. For Eru, he was pushed out of his comfort zone and further.

Over his three-week experience, Eru had many highlights as well as challenges. For Eru, one of the hardest schemes the group did was kayaking.

“I have a big fear of drowning and although I knew I would be fine there was always that what if,” he explained.

Eru had to push past this fear quickly on the kayaking training as self-evacuations and flipping each other became common practice.

The white water kayaks had skirts on them and the first time Eru tipped over he couldn’t access the bar to pull himself out so he had to kick his legs up to get out. As soon as he was free of the kayak the Year 12 student swam to the nearby rocks and broke down.

During the panic of being trapped underwater, Eru said, “In that moment all that was running through my head was that I was going to die.”

Getting back into the kayak, although his whole mind was telling him not to, Eru had to go with it and force himself into the boat.

“It was scary but did not scale to how bad I thought it would be,” he said.

Cheering on from other watchmates and instructors helped him overcome this personal challenge.

When asked if he would happily get back into a kayak now, he quickly shook his head no, with a nervous laugh. He is proud and happy he gave it a go but it’s not something he wants to keep doing.

However, he would love to have the opportunity to do something like Outward Bound again.

“If there is one thing I have taken from Outward Bound it would be no matter your age or size you are more capable of doing anything you put your mind to.

“There is so much more to you than you realise and sometimes all you need is a little push or something that will get you going,” Eru said.

Once back from Outward Bound Eru put together a video and presentation about his experience and presented it to Elvidge and Partners who gave him the opportunity to go to Outward Bound with the new Mauria te Pono Scholarship.

Elvidge and Partners were so impressed with Eru’s presentation and experience they decided to give the school the Mauria te Pono Scholarship for a second time.

Steve Manning from Elvidge and Partners explained they first wanted to provide some tangible assistance to an individual student to experience all that Outward Bound has to offer.

They chose Flaxmere College because they recognise there are lots of kids there who have huge potential but may not always have the same opportunities available to kids in the Bay.

“We are glad we did. Dealing with Flaxmere College has been a fantastic experience,” he said.

“Eru was a wonderful first recipient of the scholarship, he is an outstanding young man who has done himself, his whānau and his school proud.”

Manning was taken aback by Eru’s presentation he gave to the company’s staff, as it wouldn’t have been an easy thing for a teenager to do in a room full of lawyers.

“It is clear that his experience at Outward Bound included many firsts, and will leave a lasting positive influence on him for years to come. We wish him all the best,” Manning said.

Elvidge and Partners are looking forward to working with the school again to assist another student attend the course in January 2024.

Eru recommends anyone thinking about applying for the scholarship just step out of their comfort zone and sign up.

“I have come out of this experience feeling more confident about the ability I now have and also feeling so much more confident about myself,” he concluded.





