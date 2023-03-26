Karamu High School community leaders Grace Sayer (left), Abel Barrett, deputy head student Esta Chaplin and community leader Cole Potts-Tyro.

A group of Karamu High School students have collectively walked more than the length of New Zealand in a 12-hour relay, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for cancer awareness.

The school’s Year 13 community leaders hosted their own Relay For Life in lieu of the Hawke’s Bay event, which was cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The relay went from 7am until 7pm, with a remembrance lap in the morning and a moment of silence in the evening.

Year 13 leaders Grace Sayer, Cole Potts-Tyro and Abel Barrett said the day was everything they had hoped for and more, with students, teachers, whānau and the wider community coming together.

Sayer said it was important to “bring it back to the reason why we were having the event”.

“People do want to do something to show they care, and this was a way for us all to get involved, without having to donate a lot of money individually. But [we could] still contribute in a big way,” she said.

The group set up a 400-metre lap on the school field, and throughout the day each class completed a lap together, before passing the baton to the next class.

“We also had Free Dress Day, with students encouraged to wear purple and bring a gold coin donation, and a sausage sizzle at lunch and after school, a portion of [the takings of] which was also donated,” Sayer explained.

Mr Whippy also made an appearance and a staff bake sale and raffle contributed to the total tally.

The high school students walked 4,456 laps, which added up to 1782.8 kilometres in total - more than the 1600km length of New Zealand.

The students also raised several thousand dollars, all of which will be donated to the Cancer Society Hawke’s Bay.

Deputy head student Esta Chaplin said: “The day was a good reminder for all of us students that with a heap of teamwork, we can achieve a really successful outcome.”

Relay For Life is one of the Cancer Society’s biggest fundraising events and helps fund much-needed services for cancer patients and their whānau.

Year 12 and 13 kaiārahi Tom Willis supported the leaders in their cause and said it was amazing to see student-led initiative come to life.

“Cancer has affected pretty much everyone in some way or another, so it is great for the school to be involved and support a worthy cause,” he said.