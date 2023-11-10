Flaxmere Park was named Outstanding Park of the Year at the 2023 Recreation Aotearoa Awards.

Hastings has claimed some big awards at the Recreation Aotearoa awards with the help of Flaxmere Park and the skate plaza Te Pae Whīra o Pā Harakeke.

Flaxmere Park was named Outstanding Park of the Year in the national awards announced yesterday, while Te Pae Whīra o Pā Harakeke skatepark won the Outstanding Recreation Facility category.

The Flaxmere Park award acknowledged the park’s wide appeal, extending beyond Flaxmere residents to the wider Hawke’s Bay community, and attracting regional sports clubs and domestic and international visitors to the area.

With its wide range of equipment and recreation facilities, the park has rugby fields, an accessible playground, basketball and volleyball courts, a ki-o-rahi pitch, established gardens and trees, and a new skatepark.

Te Pae Whīra o Pā Harakeke skatepark, designed by the community, opened last December. The facility meets the needs of all users and features extensive artwork that reflects the deep cultural identity of Pāharakeke.

Flaxmere councillor Henry Heke said the park and plaza had become a real hub for the Flaxmere community.

“It’s always really busy and very social. People are down here being active on the skatepark, in the playground or on the basketball court, others are just hanging out or having a barbecue with whānau or friends. It is a much-loved place for our people.”

Heke said residents should be very proud of the part they have played in making the park such a success.

“People from across Flaxmere, from our kids to our kaumātua, have been involved in the development of the park over the past 10-plus years, from choosing playground gear and plants to the design of the skatepark. That has resulted in a park with facilities that suit our community and they look after it.”

The spaces weren’t the only winners at the awards for the district. Hastings District Council’s public spaces operations manager Jennifer Leaf was made a fellow of Recreation Aotearoa, which is presented to members considered to have made a significant contribution to the purpose, aims and work of Recreation Aotearoa.

The fellowship recognises Leaf’s commitment to the park and recreation profession, not just public spaces, as she has worked in a range of roles such as park ranger, environmental educator, recreation therapist, and more, in New Zealand and the United States.

As the HDC public spaces operations manager, Leaf and her team look after the maintenance of Hastings parks and reserves, as well as public spaces in the town centres.

Leaf explained she has been with the council in a number of roles, first as a community development planner then as a parks and asset planner. She has been in her current role as operations manager for a year.

Asked how it felt to receive the fellowship, Leaf said, “It feels very heartwarming to have my work with Recreation Aotearoa recognised.”

The Hastings operations manager has been involved with the Midlands regional branch of Recreation Aotearoa, the committee that nominated her, since the early 2000s.

She told Hastings Leader, “I found out about the nomination while reading the committee meeting minutes after I returned from a holiday. It was a really good feeling. From there I had to provide my CV and answer some questions.

“I wasn’t sure if they would call my name on the night, so when they did it really felt good to be recognised in my profession that I have dedicated so much of my life to.”

Flaxmere councillor Heke also congratulated Leaf on her accolade: “She is a huge talent in our parks team and to the wider open spaces kaupapa across Aotearoa, and this is fitting recognition for her services.”











