The trust has plans for “1000-plus houses as an extension to Bay View”, a commercial and industrial business park, and preservation and enhancement of cultural landmarks on that land.
The project has been included on a list of fast-track proposals for the region, under the Fast-track Approvals Bill currently going through Parliament.
That means it has been deemed to have “significant regional or national benefit”, and the proposal could go before an expert panel in future which will assess and decide whether or not to approve the plans.
The trust is a post-settlement governance entity set up to receive the proceeds of the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement in 2016, and the trust represents a collection of seven hapū basedaround the Napier area.
Representatives from three Hawke’s Bay councils will meet on Wednesday during a joint committee meeting and discuss the inclusion of Ahuriri Station in its draft Napier-Hastings Future Development Strategy.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.