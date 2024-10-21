Mana Ahuriri Trust declined to comment at this stage on the plans, which are being led by its commercial arm, Mana Ahuriri Holdings Ltd Partnership.

Further details about the proposal are yet to be made public, including exactly where the homes and business park will go.

However, Ahuriri Station consists of farmland to the west of Hawke’s Bay Airport and State Highway 2, which stretches north up to Onehunga Rd on the edge of Bay View, according to council papers.

The Ahuriri Station land (in pink) near Hawke's Bay Airport which Mana Ahuriri Trust wants to develop. Photo / Hastings District Council

Much of that land was underwater prior to the 1931 Napier earthquake as it was part of Ahuriri Lagoon.

The lagoon rose during the earthquake and most of the water drained away, creating new land, including what is now Hawke’s Bay Airport.

Hawke’s Bay regional councillor Xan Harding said the proposal raised some concerns.

“It is damning that land alienation leaves Treaty partner Mana Ahuriri with no better land and investment opportunity than to build houses on a coastal swamp,” he said.

“Truly regional climate adaptation thinking and leadership would see us building more houses in Waipukurau and Waipawa, not on our coastline.”

He said in his opinion, another housing proposal included on the fast-track list - Arataki in Havelock North - had “far lower climate and natural hazard risk”.

Historic photographs of Ahuriri Lagoon before and after the 1931 Napier earthquake. Photo / Te Ara

Property records show Ahuriri Station is owned by the Government’s Landcorp Farming Ltd (also known as Pamu Farms).

Mana Ahuriri Trust has the option to purchase that land under a Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) settlement from 2016.

“The ability to purchase Ahuriri Station is intended to provide Ahuriri Hapū with economic redress,” council papers stated.

“Mana Ahuriri Trust has advised that they intend to purchase and redevelop the site.”

The trust is a post-settlement governance entity set up to receive the proceeds of the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement in 2016, and the trust represents a collection of seven hapū based around the Napier area.

The settlement included a Crown apology for historic Treaty breaches, $19.5 million, a small number of properties, and the right to purchase the likes of Ahuriri Station and the Crown’s shares in Hawke’s Bay Airport.

Representatives from three Hawke’s Bay councils will meet on Wednesday during a joint committee meeting and discuss the inclusion of Ahuriri Station in its draft Napier-Hastings Future Development Strategy.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.