Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ruataniwha Dam successor: Tukituki Water Security Project to be assessed through Fast-track Approvals Bill

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read
The Makaroro River, on which the Ruataniwha Dam was to have been constructed. New fast-track legislation means plans for a new water storage option at the site could be revived. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Makaroro River, on which the Ruataniwha Dam was to have been constructed. New fast-track legislation means plans for a new water storage option at the site could be revived. Photo / Warren Buckland

An initiative to improve Hawke’s Bay‘s water security borne from the controversial Ruataniwha Dam project has been included in the Government’s new Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Tukituki Water Security Project (TWSP) was advised on Saturday that its application to have the Tukituki

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Opponents of dam project sceptical

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today