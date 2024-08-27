Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Pay dispute at Napier development: More companies come forward with claims of unpaid bills

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read
The Raffles Apartments Napier project, on the edge of Napier CBD, where 30 apartments are being built. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Raffles Apartments Napier project, on the edge of Napier CBD, where 30 apartments are being built. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

More companies have come forward to allege pay disputes at a large apartment development on the edge of Napier’s CBD.

Four contractors or service providers have claimed they have not been paid for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today