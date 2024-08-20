Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Pay dispute at Napier apartment development leads to application to put construction company in liquidation

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
The Raffles Apartments Napier project, on the edge of Napier CBD, where 30 apartments are being built. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Raffles Apartments Napier project, on the edge of Napier CBD, where 30 apartments are being built. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Contractors working on a large apartment project on the edge of Napier’s CBD claim tens of thousands of dollars worth of work has gone unpaid by the developer.

Legal proceedings have been started

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today