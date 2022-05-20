The building at 36 Munroe St in Napier South currently includes Swiss-Belboutique hotel and has space for other commercial tenants. Photo / Supplied

20 May, 2022

A large Napier hotel building at the centre of an ongoing $580,000 court stoush has gone up for sale.

International hotel brand Swiss-Belboutique opened a five-star hotel inside the building at 36 Munroe St last December with 52 rooms, opposite Pak'nSave Napier.

Swiss-Belboutique is a tenant in the building and not involved in any court proceedings.

The property is owned by Anthony Herbert and Stephen Lunn, according to property records, and it has now hit the market through real estate firm Property Brokers.

It comes as the owners and Herbert's brother Malcolm Herbert, who helped convert the hotel, are currently involved in an ongoing court matter, related to a breached agreement on which hotel could operate at the property.

Inside one of the rooms at Swiss-Belboutique Napier. Photo / Supplied

The three defendants, referred to in court papers as the Herbert group, were last year ordered in the High Court to pay about $580,000 to the company which had intended to operate another major hotel brand at the site.

USAR Napier Ltd had entered into an agreement with Herbert group with plans to operate the hotel as a Hilton brand, court papers stated.

The Herbert group later cancelled that agreement, court papers stated.

Herbert group came to a settlement agreement with USAR in December 2020 to pay them roughly $500,000 related to the cancelled agreement, which was taken to the High Court following non-payment.

Herbert group has appealed the High Court decision that they must pay $580,000 (which included interest) and that appeal remains before the courts.

Rival hotel group Swiss-Belboutique eventually moved into the building instead of a Hilton brand.

The hotel includes a cosy bar area. Photo / Supplied

Malcolm Herbert has been contacted by Hawke's Bay Today for comment about the appeal and proposed sale of the property.

The large building at 36 Munroe St includes a hotel, a licensed bar and restaurant, a fitness centre, and three commercial leases located on the ground level.

It also includes basement parking with 25 car parks. It is being sold for an undisclosed amount by negotiation.

When asked, Property Brokers Napier did not clarify how long a lease or what kind of tenancy arrangement Swiss-Belboutique Napier has at the property.

Hawke's Bay Today has contacted Swiss-Belboutique for comment about its future plans to continue operating out of the building.

Property Brokers Napier commercial agent Susan Davis claimed "the hotel is being sold with vacant possession" but it remains unclear exactly what will happen to Swiss-Belboutique Napier if the building sells.

Swiss-Belboutique Napier is currently taking bookings for 2023 on its website.